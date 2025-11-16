Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks silence on L2 Empuraan Gujarat riots row: ‘Don't need to invest crores on political stance’

When Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan hit screens, it caused controversy for its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The makers later submitted to voluntary cuts. Prithviraj, who both starred and directed the film, broke the silence on the controversy for the first time months after the film’s release. In an interview with Manorama, he mentioned that he did not need to invest crores to share his political views. Prithviraj Sukumaran starred in and directed Mohanlal in L2 Empuraan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks silence on L2 Empuraan controversy

Prithviraj mentioned in the interview that Mohanlal and producers Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah and Gokulam Gopalan were aware of the film he was making. He mentioned how everyone believed in the story of L2 Empuraan while making the film, and were not intending to make it with a ‘specific intention’.

He then questioned, “I don’t need to invest crores to make a film about my political stance. In today's digital age, issuing a statement on social media is often sufficient. As long as I am honest with myself, and I have that conviction within me, I do not think I need to be afraid of anyone.” Prithviraj also mentioned that he made the film to entertain the audience, and he would consider himself a failure only if he didn’t do that.

The controversy surrounding L2 Empuraan

After L2 Empuraan was released in theatres in March this year, it ran into controversy when political groups objected to its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Politicians in Tamil Nadu also objected to a storyline revolving around a dam.

Things took a turn when filmmaker Major Ravi claimed to the press that Mohanlal wasn’t even aware of the film’s story. Despite the film being certified by the CBFC before its release, the team had to make 24 cuts with changes made to scenes and character names.

L2 Empuraan is the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film, with a worldwide haul of ₹265.5 crore. Last seen in Sarzameen in Hindi, Prithviraj will soon star in Varanasi in Telugu and Daayra in Hindi.