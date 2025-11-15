Prithviraj Sukumaran hails SS Rajamouli, calls Kumbha in Varanasi his most ‘complex and physically demanding’ character

Earlier this month, filmmaker SS Rajamouli thrilled fans by unveiling the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the formidable antagonist in his upcoming film Varanasi. Prithviraj was present at the Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad where he spoke at length about his collaboration with Rajamouli and said that his role in the film is ‘physically and emotionally exhausting’. (Also read: Globe Trotter event faces technical glitches, SS Rajamouli apologises to fans ahead of trailer release) Prithviraj Sukumaran talked about his character Kumbha in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

What Prithviraj said

Talking on stage at the event, the actor shared, “I still have that message when I was in the middle of directing my own film, when Rajamouli sir said that for my next film, the part of the antagonist has been written, and it has come out very well. Would you like to be a part of it? I always wanted to work with him and he offered me Kumbha. Little did I know that he was going to trust me with one of the most complex, most physically and emotionally challenging characters he has thought of.”

‘SS Rajamouli pushing his extremes’

He then added, “Thank you sir for the most torturous shooting process in Varanasi. I wouldn't have it any other way. This is SS Rajamouli taking Indian cinema to the world, at his most audacious. The scale, the vision, the ambition, it's SS Rajamouli pushing his extremes to places never seen before.”

In reponse, Rajamouli joked: “Enda mashe, adipoli (What sir, fantastic)!”

Mahesh Babu headlines the film as Kumbha, with Priyanka Chopra playing Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. The story follows an adventurous, globe-trotting hero who confronts powerful adversaries while navigating perilous missions across various countries. The film is touted to hit screens in 2027.