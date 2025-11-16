5 hidden details that'll make you rewatch Mahesh Babu's Varanasi glimpse: Did you catch Rudhra, Kumbha in Trethayuga?

The first look of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, Varanasi, was unveiled in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. The trailer also revealed Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra from the film. The 3-minute 40-second video is packed with details about what the film could be all about. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli emotionally admits to feeling let down by Lord Hanuman at Varanasi event: ‘I don't believe in God but…’) Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, the glimpse of which was released on Saturday.

While it’s clear that it spans across time and space – Vaaranaasi 512CE, Asteroid Shambhavi 2027CE, Antarctica Rose Ice Shelf, Africa Amboseli Wilderness, Ugrabhatti Cave Vanaanchal, Trethayuga Lanka Nagaram 7200 BCE and Vaaranaasi Manikarnika Ghat to be specific – here are five details you might have missed.

Decoding the title design of Varanasi

The Varanasi title design features a bow, clock and compass design.

It was only on Saturday that Rajamouli confirmed that the film was indeed named Varanasi, something that had been rumoured for weeks. However, the title design has a lot to unpack upon closer examination. Much like Baahubali, the title features ā in two places, which implies the title must be pronounced as Vaaranaasi. It also features a curve and detailing that imply a bow, with a straight line running through it, making it resemble a clock or compass.

Rudhra is not just globe-trotting, but time-trotting too

Kumbha and Rudea riding on Lord Hanuman's tail.

The trailer makes it clear that the story of Varanasi will span across various time frames. What’s more, on a closer look, Rudhra can be seen in all these time periods in some corner of the frame. If he’s not scaling an iceberg in Antarctica or parasailing in Africa, he’s driving a chariot on Hanuman’s tail in Trethayuga with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kumbha close on his heels or hanging off a cliff trying to save a woman.

Maata Chhinnamasta Devi’s connection to Mandakini

Mandakini and Rudhra near Chhinnamasta Devi statue.

Speaking of women, the Ugrabhatti Cave in Vanaanchal shows a mysterious statue while Rudhra hangs off a rock formation. A woman dressed in a red saree, much like Priyanka Chopra’s yellow saree in her first look as Mandakini, can be seen falling through an opening. The statue is of Chhinnamasta, a Goddess who stands on a divine copulating couple with her head in one hand and a scimitar in the other. Her attendants can be seen drinking her blood.

War between Rama and Kumbhakarna explored

The war between Rama and Kumbhakarna.

While it’s an interesting detail that both Rudhra and Kumbha can be seen in the Trethayuga portion of the Varanasi glimpse, many might think it depicts the war between Ram and Ravana. However, while this war is also set in Lanka, the visuals actually hint at it being a war between Ram and Kumbhakarna. The giant demon is awakened to fight the Vanara Sena (monkey army), and he’s ultimately defeated by Ram, who fires the Indrastra. Rudhra and Kumbha seem to mirror this war.

The asteroid named Shambhavi

Asteroid named Shambhavi hits Earth in 2027.

To round this up, what begins this tale seems to revolve around an asteroid that falls on Earth in the year 2027, the time when Varanasi will be released in theatres. A yagna (fire ceremony) performed by sages in 512 CE in Vaaranaasi appears to have had a butterfly effect, with an asteroid named Shambhavi heading towards Earth in 2027. Every frame in the glimpse depicts a curve of some sort, making the time travel theory even stronger.

Varanasi is slated for release in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.