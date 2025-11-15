‘Thagala pettedama?’: Priyanka Chopra whips Mahesh Babu's fans into frenzy at Varanasi event

At the GlobeTrotter event held for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi in Hyderabad, Priyanka Chopra managed to whip Mahesh Babu’s fans into a frenzy. The actor was a vision in white as she took to the stage to talk in Telugu and address Mahesh’s fans directly while talking about him. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Varanasi first glimpse: Mahesh Babu's first look from SS Rajamouli film sees him wield trishul, ride bull) Priyanka Chopra spoke about Mahesh Babu and his family at the event.

Priyanka Chopra talks in Telugu, gets Mahesh Babu fans excited

Priyanka took to the stage and addressed Mahesh’s fans while asking, “Thagala petteddama? (Should we set fire?)” She then spoke about her return to Indian cinema and said, “As I’m sure you’ve already noticed, I’m so happy to be back making this movie in my beloved India. The best and only way to do Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats.”

Priyanka also praised the film’s cast and crew, telling music composer MM Keeravani that his version of Desi Girl for the film is her favourite. She also mentioned how co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran is ‘really scary’ in the movie, but is the complete opposite in real life. The actor also called Rajamouli a ‘visionary’ who took Indian cinema to the world.

Addressing Mahesh’s fans again, Priyanka said, “What do you call him? Bob. Oh no no, lion? There are many other names, but I know him as MB, as the legendary, incredible Mahesh Babu. (fans start chanting Babu) You and your beautiful family, Namrata, Sitara have made me feel like Hyderabad is my home.”

About Varanasi

Varanasi is directed by SS Rajamouli and is his next film after the 2022 hit RRR. Mahesh Babu plays the lead in the film, with his first look and glimpse released at the event today. Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in the film while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist, Kumbha. Both their first looks were released ahead of the event.