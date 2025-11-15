Desi girl Priyanka Chopra stuns in white, does a namaste and waves at Telugu fans at Globe Trotter event. See pics

The highly anticipated Globe Trotter event for SS Rajamouli's next film took place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli's film is titled Varanasi. The film's cast and crew attended the event, as fans cheered. Priyanka Chopra, who is the female lead of the film, stunned in a white outfit for the occasion. She did a namaste as she entered the event, and waved at fans. (Also read: Varanasi first glimpse: Mahesh Babu's first look from SS Rajamouli film sees him wield trishul, ride bull) Priyanka Chopra at the Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad.

Priyanka attends Globe Trotter event

Priyanka looked beautiful in a white lehenga outfit, which she paired with traditional jewels. The actor entered the event and waved at fans. She also greeted co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran and then did a namaste for the fans. She waved again and smiled for a few seconds, and then sat next to Prithviraj.

Reacting to the actor's look, a fan commented, “Priyanka looking like a Queen! Can't wait for her comeback to Indian films!” “She is the Priyanka Chopra Jonas! Look how stunning!” a second fan noted. “Unreal beauty,” added another.

How fans reacted

A few days ago, Rajamouli unveiled a poster of Priyanka from the film as Mandakini on social media. Sharing it, he wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter.”

While dressed in a bright yellow saree that has been a staple of many a duet song, she’s all guns blazing, quite literally, on the edge of a cliff. The poster shows her firing a gun at someone while trying to maintain her balance.

The event was live-streamed on JioHotstar.