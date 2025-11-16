SS Rajamouli emotionally admits to feeling let down by Lord Hanuman at Varanasi event: ‘I don't believe in God but…’

Despite their best efforts, Team Varanasi faced several challenges at the GlobeTrotter event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. The massive screen set up at the venue was impressive, but director SS Rajamouli struggled to project a glimpse of his film due to technical difficulties. At one point, he even emotionally mentioned feeling let down by Lord Hanuman. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Globe Trotter event faces technical glitches, SS Rajamouli apologises to fans ahead of trailer release) SS Rajamouli got emotional while talking about the glitches at Varanasi event.

SS Rajamouli feels let down by Lord Hanuman at Varanasi event

At the event, Rajamouli apologised to fans who had travelled from across the world to watch the glimpse first-hand. He then mentioned that his father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, had mentioned during his speech that Lord Hanuman’s blessings are with the team.

Bringing that up, Rajamouli said, “Naku devudu mida pedda nammakam ledu andi. Nannagaru vachi indaka Hanuma…venakala untadu, nadipistadu ani chepparu. Idi aina ventane kopam vachindi. Idena nadipinchedi ani? (I don’t believe in God. My father mentioned that Hanuman will guide me. I got angry as soon as this (glitches) happened. Is this how He’s helping me?)” The director got so emotional while saying this that he had to pause midway.

He also mentioned that his wife, Rama, was a great devotee of Hanuman. “My wife has a great devotion to Lord Hanuman. She talks to Him like He’s her friend. I even got angry with her for a while. Let’s see,” said the director. Later in the event, Rajamouli tried to play the glimpse once again. Before playing it, he said, “Of course, we want to see the trailer once again. I am also waiting for it. Nannagaru, oka sari mee Hanuma kapadedu anukunte, ee sari maa adiva Hanuma kapadedo ledo chuddam. (Father, if your Hanuman saved me once, let’s see if my wife’s Hanuman does it again).”

Varanasi glimpse

Despite Rajamouli’s frustration and pain, the team eventually managed to play the glimpse of Varanasi without any glitches. The short trailer hinted that the film will also have a time travel element, with #TimeTrotter shown at the end. It also teased a connection to Ramayana with Hanuman and Ram shown briefly. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran play the leads in the film, which will be released for Sankranthi 2027.