Mohanlal fans target Major Ravi as he commences work on Operation Sindoor-based film

Major Ravi is facing criticism online for reasons quite surprising. On Sunday, he uploaded a couple of pictures of himself at the Mookambika temple where he performed the puja to commence his latest project: a film based on Operation Sindoor titled Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor. Major Ravi commences work on new project, Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor.(Facebook)

“Commencing our new project, Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor, with the divine blessings of Mookambika Devi. Jai Hind,” read the caption along with the post.

Netizens react

It seems like not everyone was pleased with this announcement. The Army officer-turned-filmmaker faced the ire of several fans of superstar Mohanlal, who are unsure about the prospects of this venture. Several took to X to voice their concerns.

One fan vowed not to watch the upcoming movie:

“I’ve decided not to watch the upcoming M-Ravi Mohanlal film in theatres, and I won’t be sharing or promoting any pre-release content related to it on my timeline. Among all his friends, M-Ravi proved to be the worst of all time ! Pathetic!!!”

Another fan pointed to the recent track record of Major Ravi to argue in favor of ignoring his upcoming project.

“Serving an absolute s**t in a winning streak the last 3 times, and the audacity to praise himself that he did everything good for Mohanlal. Idiot.”

One of the fans even urged Mohanlal to stop collaborating with Ravi. “First time seeing fans of an actor uniting to say they’ll never watch a particular movie of his in theaters. Open your eyes and see what’s happening around you, @Mohanlal. Don’t be delusional, drop that project immediately.”

Another one highlighted the hashtag ‘#BoycottMajorRavi’ that was trending on X.

“HUGE STATEMENT !!! #Mohanlal Fans Are Completely Opposing Against Major Ravi For Collaborating With Lalettan. #BoycottMajorRavi - Trending At No. 3, In Indian Trends. @Mohanlal I Guess It's Time To Rethink About This Sir,” the person wrote.

Why are Mohanlal fans upset with Major Ravi?

The main reason that fans of Mohanlal are not happy with Major Ravi is his recent track record.

Major Ravi and Mohanlal collaborated on Keerthichakra and it turned out to be a success. However, what followed were four failures at the box office – Kurukshetra, Karmayodha, Kandahar and 1971: Beyond Borders. These films not only got snubbed by the fans, but were also panned by the critics.

Fans of Mohanlal have held Major Ravi responsible for the failure of these movies. This is why his next directorial venture is also being opposed by them.

FAQs

What is the name of Major Ravi’s next project?

Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor.

Why are Mohanlal fans angry with Major Ravi?

Major Ravi’s last four films with Mohanlal have been failures. Also, Ravi made some comments about Mohanlal’s movie Empuraan that did not go down well with the superstar’s fans.

When is Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor slated for release?

The work on the film has just started, so the release date is uncertain.