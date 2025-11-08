Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha gets new release date; Epic fantasy drama to hit theatres on this holiday

Mohanlal’s highly awaited fantasy action drama Vrusshabha has officially locked its release date for December 25 this year, promising fans an epic cinematic treat this Christmas. The film, which has been making headlines since its announcement, is being described as a grand emotional saga blending spectacle, mythology, and heart. Mohanlal plays the lead role in Nanda Kishore's Vrusshabha.The film showcasing Mohanlal’s warrior avatar.

Mohanlal announces Vrusshabha release date

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal unveiled a brand-new video offering glimpses of the film’s stunning visuals and his powerful warrior avatar. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Some stories are more than cinema, they’re legacies. This Christmas, witness that legacy roar to life in #Vrusshabha. A film that celebrates emotion, grandeur, and destiny. Releasing worldwide on 25th December 2025.” Fans quickly flooded social media with excitement, calling it one of Mohanlal’s most ambitious projects yet.

Release date shifted

The film was initially scheduled for a November 6 release, but the date was pushed back to allow for enhanced post-production and visual effects. Earlier, in October, Mohanlal had unveiled a striking poster and teaser, writing, “The wait ends here, a film that’s very close to my heart. Welcome to the World of #Vrusshabha. The teaser is just a glimpse… the real surprise awaits.”

About Vrusshabha

Vrusshabha is directed by Nanda Kishore, known for his work in Kannada cinema. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead alongside Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan, and Roshann Meka in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios. The story is written by Nanda Kishore and crafted as an emotional fantasy drama.

The film will be released in multiple languages, Telugu and Malayalam as the originals, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring its story of eternal love and destiny resonates with audiences across India.