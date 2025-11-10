'Salman Khan humiliated her': Farrhana Bhatt's team accuses Bigg Boss 19 host of unfairness, ‘babysitting’ Amaal Mallik

It turned out to be a rough weekend for Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt, who found herself at the receiving end of Salman Khan’s ire during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman reprimanded her for using foul language inside the house. However, the moment has sparked backlash online, with Farrhana’s team and fans rallying in her defense, accusing Salman of being biased and unfairly targeting her. During the weekend episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Farrhana Bhatt for her behaviour towards Pranit More.

Salman slams Farrhana Bhatt

During the weekend episode, Salman lashed out at Tanya Mittal and Farrhana for their behaviour towards Pranit More and questioned their thought process. Salman said, “Spiritual motivator — they don’t even know the ‘S’ of spirituality. Peace activist — they don’t even know the ‘P’ of peace. What is the level of your thinking? A man returns home after recovering from illness and you say, ‘Let him celebrate, another fool has been added’.”

He pulled up Farrhana for degrading television. At one point, Salman spoke about Farrhana, saying, “She’s done just one scene in Notebook and a six-second role in Simmba. But look at her attitude.”

Farrhana’s team hits back

Later, Farrhana’s team as well as her supporters came forward to defend her, and question Salman. Her team reposted several stories shared by her fans on Instagram and slammed the makers of the reality show. They accused the makers of being biased towards Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik.

One note read, “Today's Bigg Boss 19 episode was honestly hard to watch. Salman Khan completely humiliated Farrhana on national TV - yes, she might have said some wrong things and used harsh words, but that doesn't justify the way she was insulted so brutally. It's one thing to correct someone, but another to tear them down in front of everyone. And why is it always Farrhana getting targeted? There are so many others who've done worse, yet they're spared every time.”

“It's starting to feel unfair and one-sided now. We're not saying she's right but what about others your nepo kids,” it added.

Another note mentioned that they feel that the “makers want to portray Farhana Bhatt in a bad light and others in a good light”.

“Again white washing TV stars… Every weekend we will keep taking it down, it will break someday, this is the thinking of the makers because others have said a lot of wrong things, the host of the show will never say anything to them in the show because they are TV stars. The makers cannot tolerate insulting Gk because he is already associated with the color, 'That's why Gaurav was saying with so much confidence that he will win this show because he is a colours channel face,” they wrote in another Story.

In another Story, her team lashed out at Salman and accused him of being partial towards Amaal Mallik. The note read, “Why the silence when a woman was being humiliated on national television? You whitewashed, babysat, and gave a PTM for a man-child who crossed every single limit it's about every woman who's been insulted and ignored while people like you looked away.”

More about Bigg Boss 19

This week, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were eliminated from the show. The remaining housemates include: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More. The finale of Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly be held on December 7. The show airs on JioCinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.