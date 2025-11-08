Angry Salman Khan gives Priyanka Jagga treatment to Farrhana Bhatt, asks her to leave Bigg Boss 19: ‘You’re free to go’

Bigg Boss fans eagerly await the weekend, as it’s Salman Khan’s time to shine and school the contestants for their wrongdoings in the house. A new promo from the reality show offers a glimpse of Salman bashing Farrhana Bhatt for her “I’ll never do television” remark, and fans can’t help but feel nostalgic about the time he famously threw Priyanka Jagga out of the house. Salman Khan bashes Farrhana Bhatt for looking down upon television.

Salman Khan bashes Farrhana Bhatt

The promo begins with Salman reprimanding Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal for going below the belt during their gossip session. He then calls out Farrhana for her “I’ll never do television” comment and says, “Farrhana, aap kya bolti rehti ho, aap ki television nahi karungi, yeh kya kar rahi ho aap? (What do you keep saying that you’ll never do television. What are you doing right now?) People watch this show because of me, and they’ll get to know people because of me. I’m too embarrassed that people will get to know someone like you because of me.”

The superstar then gave her a taste of the Priyanka Jagga treatment, saying, “This show and this medium are too small for you. You’re free to go, ma’am. Open the gates, guys.” It remains to be seen whether Farrhana is actually evicted from the show or ends up apologising for her remarks.

The internet was immediately reminded of the time Salman had thrown Priyanka Jagga out of Bigg Boss 10 after her nasty behaviour towards housemates and for saying, “Iss show se badi aukaat hai meri (My worth is bigger than this show).”

One fan commented, “Farrhana deserves a much harsher reprimand.” Another wrote, “She DESERVES what happened to Priyanka Jagga.” A third added, “‘You’re free to go, ma’am’ reminds me of ‘Please leave my home’ for some reason, lol.” Another user wrote, “‘Open the door, guys… you’re free to go, ma’am’ had major Priyanka Jagga – please leave my home vibes, but a tamer ending.”

What did Farrhana Bhatt say?

Earlier this week, after being nominated, Farrhana took a dig at Gaurav Khanna, claiming she had never seen him in any television shows and questioning his career. She went on to say, “I’ll never do television because I’m a theatre artiste, and my talent would be wasted in TV shows.” She further used the term TV actors as an insult during a fight with Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Gaurav. Her comments sparked backlash on social media. Weekend Ka Vaar will stream on JioCinema at 9:30 pm and air on Colors at 10:30 pm.