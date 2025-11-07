Arbaaz Khan loses cool at reporter for bringing up Salman Khan’s name during Kaal Trighori event: ‘Kya kisse jante ho’

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has made it clear that he doesn’t appreciate his family name or his brother, superstar Salman Khan’s name being used to ask irrelevant questions and shift focus away from his professional work. He snapped at a reporter during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kaal Trighori. Salman Khan with Arhaan Khan at Arbaaz Khan's wedding in December 2023.

Arbaaz Khan gets irked

On Thursday, Arbaaz attended the trailer launch of Kaal Trighori in Mumbai. However, during the event, he lost his cool when a reporter tried to steer the conversation away from the film and asked him about his brother Salman .

Irked by the mention of his family, Arbaaz said, “Salman Khan, Khan family ka naam dalna zarori hai? Yeh sawal aise bhi puch sakte hain bina unka name use karre (Is it really necessary to bring up Salman Khan or Khan family? This question could have been asked without mentioning his name. You could have just asked about your support for Nitin ji)"

He continued, “Tereko toh main bahut phele se janta hun… Tereko chain nahi hai jab tak tu ulte sawal nahi puchega… Tu wait karta hai ke sab khatam karein aur mein jakar apna puchun (I've known you for a long time... You're not satisfied until you ask such weird questions! You keep waiting for everyone to finish, so you can come and ask yours).”

At that moment, Arbaaz asked the journalist to reframe the question following which the journalist mentioned “Hum sab Salman ke kisse jaante hain (We all know the stories associated with Salman).” Cutting him off, Arbaaz asked, “Kya kisse jante ho, kya kisse hain (What stories do you know?)”

When the reporter shared that he was talking about Salman’s helpful nature, Arbaaz said, “Toh usko repeat kyun karna... Chodh de na abhi woh.. Yeh movie ke baare mein baat kar… Jab Salman Khan ki movie ke interview ke liye jayega na tab yeh baat karna. (If you already know them, why do you keep asking about them? Leave that and talk about this film. When you go for Salman’s interview, you can ask him all those questions)”.

The actor-producer emphasised that extending support to others isn’t limited to his family, but rather a common value shared across the film industry. “Everybody who is part of the film industry supports each other. It is not a unique quality in one actor or one family… There is not a single actor who has made a career over a long period of time and who is not supportive. It is not that this quality is only with the Khan family. Filmmaking is a collaborative process. It is not an individual process, and you need support from everyone,” he added.

Arbaaz’s next film

Directed by Nitin Vaidya, Kaal Trighori features Arbaaz along with Rituparna Sengupta, Aditya Srivastava, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Sharma and Mugdha Godse in key roles. The film is slated to be released in theatres on November 14. Meanwhile, Arbaaz recently became a father to a baby girl. His wife, Sshura Khan, welcomed their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5.