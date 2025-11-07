Bigg Boss 19: Internet wants Farrhana Bhatt to be kicked out for calling Gaurav Khanna ‘aurat’ as an insult

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 featured a major showdown between Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna. While the argument showcased Gaurav’s fiery side, it was Farrhana’s remark, calling him “aurat” (woman) as an insult, that sparked outrage online. Viewers have since taken to social media, urging Salman Khan to take strict action against her for the derogatory comment. Farrhana Bhatt gets backlash for calling Gaurav Khanna 'aurat' as an insult.

Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna's fight

During the captaincy task, the housemates were supposed to walk on a guitar, and the two people standing on one box after the music stopped would be out of the captaincy race. The task saw a lot of aggressive pushing. After the first round, Shehbaz and Tanya were removed from the race, and Shehbaz became the Sanchalak (task in charge).

The second round saw a fight between Mridul and Farrhana as they both pushed each other. At the end of the round, Farrhana was seen lashing out at Mridul, calling him ‘gawar (uncivilised person)’. Mridul retaliated, and Farrhana was then seen complaining to Gaurav about why he was not asking Mridul to keep quiet. Gaurav replied, “You called it for yourself.”

Farrhana justified herself, saying it was Mridul who pushed her, and further told Gaurav, “aap aurat ho aurat. Koi point of view hi nahi hai (you are a woman and have no point of view).” Gaurav replied, “keep speaking and show people the real you.”

The internet is miffed with Farrhana calling Gaurav ‘aurat’ as an insult. A Reddit user shared the clip and wrote, “Is being a woman something to be ashamed of now? Farhana keeps reaching a new low every day.” Many agreed and bashed her for her remarks. One of the comments read, “Farrhana is a gutter mouth. How is this even allowed on national television.” Another wrote, “Salman should do something and get her out of the house. Can’t take this anymore.” Another commented, “Someone kick her out. This is not funny. She makes me not want to watch BB.” Another wrote, “I hope Salman bajaos her this Weekend.” Another comment read, “Farrhana is a shameful excuse for a human being. Absolute disgrace.”

This is not the first time Farrhana has irked the internet. In the second week, when Gaurav brought her back into the house, she had a huge fight with Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand, where she went after their families and even called Neelam “2 Kodi ki aurat (2 rupees woman).” She was bashed by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, and now it seems even this time Salman will not spare her for her behaviour.

Recent Developments in Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana is currently nominated for eviction as Amaal chose her over Tanya to be nominated. Apart from her, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna are also nominated. While reports suggest that there will be a double eviction this week, Salman will confirm it this Weekend Ka Vaar. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.