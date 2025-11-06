Angry Gaurav Khanna gets another betrayal, tells Farrhana Bhatt ‘finale mein taali bajayegi mere liye’

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has been trying for a long time to become the captain in the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, despite becoming a contender almost every time, he loses the main task to someone else. The new promo shows Gaurav facing yet another betrayal during the captaincy task, which leads to his emotional and angry outburst. Gaurav Khanna bursts out in anger over Farrhana Bhatt's poking in captaincy task.

Gaurav Khanna gets angry as Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt poke him

The new promo shows Tanya Mittal saying, "Shehbaz did very wrong with Gaurav." This is followed by Tanya and Neelam Giri dancing and singing, "GK kya karega what will GK do?" while poking fun at him for losing the task. This is followed by an emotional and angry Gaurav saying, "No matter how much they clap, I will still stay in this show and you all will also see."

Farrhana Bhatt then enters the frame to further provoke Gaurav and asks him, "Kaun ho aap? (Who are you)?" Gaurav responds in anger, "I will now show you the power of television." Farrhana adds, "See what has happened with TV's superstar." Gaurav responds, "Main hoon TV ka superstar aur yahan ka (I am the superstar of TV and of Bigg Boss too)." When Farrhana further calls him "darpok", Gaurav says, "Finale main khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye dekhna. Tu pehchani jaayegi ki tu mere season main aayi thi (You'll stand and clap for me in the finale. You'll be known for being a contestant on my season)."

Fans were happy to see Gaurav giving it back to Farrhana, Tanya and Neelam. One of the comments read, "GK's each and every word is true in this video. This season will be known as GK's season." Another wrote, "GK is on fire." Another commented, "GK in his winner era." Another comment read, "Abh ayega maza 🔥🔥, finally lion roars..." Another wrote, "GK’s Siddharth moment."

About Bigg Boss 19's recent developments

Last Weekend Ka Vaar, there was no eviction as Pranit More had to exit the show because of his health issues. This week, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri and Farrhana Bhatt are nominated for eviction. While Salman said that Pranit would not be coming back to the house, reports say that the comedian may re-enter after his recovery. Since Pranit’s exit, the dynamics of the house have changed. A new group now seems to be forming, including Farrhana, Tanya, Kunickaa and Neelam, as the whole house has been against Tanya since the last Weekend Ka Vaar.