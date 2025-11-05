'Paid to cry’: Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur discuss Saiyaara’s alleged fake PR on Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep audiences hooked with unexpected twists and controversies. In a recent episode, contestants talked about Bollywood’s alleged "fake PR” tactics. Earlier, Malti Chahar had created buzz when she revealed she already knew Amaal Mallik, sparking rumours of a past relationship. However, the latest episode, which aired on Monday, November 3, addressed the release tactics surrounding the much-talked-about romantic film Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Bigg Boss 19 contestants Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur revealed these clips were part of a PR stunt. Despite the controversy, Saiyaara performed well at the box office, earning ₹ 570 crore globally.

Ashnoor, Mridul talk about fake pr stunts for Saiyaara

The film had earlier gone viral for emotional videos showing audiences crying in theatres. Many believed these clips were genuine reactions. However, during a conversation inside the Bigg Boss house, contestants Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur discussed Saiyaara, suggesting that the viral emotional videos were likely part of a planned PR stunt.

During the discussion, actor Gaurav Khanna mentioned, “Maine ye film nahi dekhi, pata hai? (I haven’t watched this film, do you know?)” to which Mridul replied, “Achi baat hai (Good that you haven’t watched).” Gaurav then brought up the viral reels showing people crying in theatres and asked if they were real.

Mridul bluntly responded, “Main tumhe sach batau, ye tak kaha gaya tha logon se ki tum ja ke ye sab karna (Let me tell you the truth, people were actually asked to do all that).” A shocked Gaurav reacted, “Kya baat kar raha hai?” Ashnoor Kaur then confirmed their statements, openly calling the crying clips of Saiyaara a “PR stunt.” When Gaurav asked her if the film was worth watching, she replied that Saiyaara was a “one-time watch” and lacked any truly emotional moments.

Internet reacts

On social media, reactions poured in. One user on X wrote, “So people were literally paid to cry for a movie? Guess I just saved myself from fake tears and a wasted ticket.” Another questioned, “But why would the makers do this? Saiyaara movie ko q tora? (Why did Bigg Boss makers question Saiyaara”. Others speculated about industry politics, saying, “YRF & Jio Studios ki rivalry hogi, maybe that’s why they aired it.” Some even warned, “Airing this could cause legal trouble; without evidence, you can’t blame anyone.”

Despite the controversy, Saiyaara managed to make a mark at the box office, reportedly earning ₹570 crore worldwide in its theatrical run.