Aneet Padda can’t stop smiling as she watches her next film Shakti Shalini teaser in theatres; viral video

This Diwali, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui took theatres by storm with their new film Thamma . The vampire romantic comedy serves as the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. But one of the biggest highlights of Thamma was the official announcement of the next film in the universe. Right before Thamma’s screening, makers unveiled the teaser of Shakti Shalini in cinema halls, introducing Saiyaara star Aneet Padda as the lead actor. As expected, this news sent fans over the moon with joy. Well, we have not got our hands on a video of Aneet reacting to the announcement.

After working in projects such as Salaam Venky (2022) and Big Girls Don't Cry , actor Aneet Padda made her theatrical debut in a lead role with Mohit Suri’s blockbuster Saiyaara this year. Also starring Ahaan Panday in his Bollywood debut, the romantic drama emerged as the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time. Well, a video from some theatre in Mumbai has now gone viral on the internet, where Aneet can be seen smiling from ear to ear while watching the announcement teaser of her second Bollywood film Shakti Shalini, right before a screening of Thamma . Fans are overjoyed to witness the delight on the young actor’s face and are now showering her with love.

Under the viral video, one fan gushed, “The smile on her face 😭😭,” whereas another wrote, “That smile 🥹🫠🤌🏻OMG I can’t handle this cuteness ….her reaction melted whole me …not just my heart.” Lauding Aneet, another internet user shared, “Wow lovely, 😍 she deserves it, 👍 We feel so proud for her ❤️ all the best Aneet ❤️.” Some netizens did wonder if Aneet’s first co-star and rumoured boyfriend Ahaan made this video. One such comment read, “Who is talking her video, is it smarty panday taking her moment.” Well, we are sorry to disappoint fans but this video was not shot by Ahaan. It was shared by Aneet’s friend Raina on Instagram. Along with this video, Raina had written: “My Shakti 🥹💫 You make me prouder every day 🧿.”

Aneet is expected to start shooting for Shakti Shalini in January 2026. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on December 24 next year, a day before Christmas.