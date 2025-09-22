Salman Khan gives reality check to Gaurav Khanna on Bigg Boss 19: ‘Every actor should be scared of being overrated’

Superstar Salman Khan returned as the host of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 and delivered a sharp reality check to the housemates. He didn’t hold back when it came to actor Gaurav Khanna, openly criticising him for being inactive and barely visible in the game. Salman went as far as to compare him to a piece of furniture. According to reports, Gaurav Khanna is believed to be charging a staggering ₹ 17.5 lakhs a week for this Bigg Boss 19 stint.

Salman Khan calls out Gaurav

In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19, Salman slammed Gaurav for his lack of involvement in the house. While Salman acknowledged him as the “blue-eyed boy of Indian television” and even a “green flag”, he bluntly compared Gaurav to a piece of furniture for staying inactive. He further reminded him that it’s not about editing but his own choices. Salman also shared that he has managed to be visible for barely 20 minutes in the show so far.

Salman asked Gaurav, "Aapka ghar mein jo dikh raha hai, ye aapka asal kirdaar hai (What we’re seeing on the show— is that really you?) Are you getting intimidated by other contestants’ talents? You need to speak up on muddas (issues). How are you getting performance pressure on that? This is a competition of the mind to tackle issues rightly. You’re an intelligent man why are you not using it?"

At that point, Gaurav defended himself, saying that he prefers to stay away from all the abuses and aggression that happen during tasks. To this, Salman responded, “Your role in the house is like a star cameo, jo poster mein nazar aata hai, but picture mein nahi dikhte (Someone we see in the poster but not in the film).”

Salman continued, “How do we explain to them that this is the real Gaurav and not the characters he played? You want your characters to be bigger than the real Gaurav? I hope Endemol and Colors have not made a mistake in perceiving you as that character in your TV shows. They brought you on the show thinking you’d win hearts. That is not happening, so don’t make yourself fall. This Gaurav should rise.”

Salman concluded his conversation with Gaurav by mentioning, “Every actor should get scared of the word ‘overrated’. It’s the last thing you should be called. Just don’t lie in the house like furniture that gets easily forgotten. Gaurav, you are intelligent enough to understand that.”

About Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19

According to The Indian Express, the Anupama star, who recently also won Celebrity MasterChef, is believed to be charging a staggering ₹17.5 lakhs a week for this Bigg Boss 19 stint. He is the highest-paid contestant, followed by music composer Amaal Mallik. Sources told the news outlet that Gaurav has been promised a new show with either Star or Colors once his Bigg Boss stint ends. He was also reportedly among the last contestants to be cast into the show.

Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first contestants to exit this season in a double eviction. Now, the remaining housemates include Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha. The show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.