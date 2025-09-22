Was Nehal Chudasama evicted from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19? Here's what happened after she exited show

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 came with a dramatic twist with the eviction announcement of Nehal Chudasama. However, there is a catch, as she is still a part of the game and has been sent to the secret room. Nehal Chudasama was nominated alongside Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More.

Nehal out of the house

After Salman announced her name, Nehal burst into tears and hugged her friends, Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali. She also apologised to Abhishek Bajaj, requesting him to give Ashnoor Kaur the benefit of the doubt.

Before leaving the house, Nehal urged Farrhana to win the show for her, while Kunickaa Sadanand praised her dedication in the kitchen and the way she cooked for everyone.

Right after Nehal exited the house, she was escorted to the secret room. There, Bigg Boss welcomed her and revealed that just a few weeks ago, her close friend Farrhana Bhatt had also been in the secret room and used the opportunity to her advantage.

Later, Salman was seen informing the audience that this week there will be no elimination. From the secret room, Nehal was seen closely observing all the contestants.

She was shocked after hearing Amaal Mallik's conversation with Zeishan Quadri about Baseer, Farrhana and herself.

During his conversation, Amaal hinted at not forming any alliance with Farrhana or Nehal and also shared that Farrhana and Baseer will soon have problems.

Nehal was surprised and said, "Abhi do din pehle ye aadmi hum 5 logon ka group bannane ki baat kar raha tha, Zeishan ko bbahar nikaal kar (Just two days ago, this man was talking about forming a group of 5 people and leaving Zeishan out)."

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the 19th season of the reality show follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. On Sunday, the show witnessed its first elimination. Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first contestants to exit this season in a double eviction.

Now, the remaining housemates include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha. The show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.