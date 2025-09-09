Hina Khan slams ‘wannabe star’ Farrhana Bhatt for commenting on Ashnoor Kaur's TV career in Bigg Boss 19

The reality show Bigg Boss 19 witnessed another day of drama during this week’s nomination task. Contestant Farrhana Bhatt made a remark about Ashnoor Kaur’s television background, which triggered Bigg Boss 11 runner-up and actor Hina Khan. Hina lashed out at Farrhana on X (formerly Twitter) but later deleted her posts. Hina Khan calls out Farrhana Bhatt for disrespecting televison.

About the Nomination task

For the task, Bigg Boss paired contestants in teams of two, one male and one female. The challenge required them to count 19 minutes, while the rest of the housemates were allowed to distract and hamper their concentration. The pair closest to 19 minutes would be saved from nominations.

The first pair was Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. While Ashnoor was counting, Farrhana attempted to distract her by commenting on her career. She said, “Experience aapka reh chuka hai serials mein. Maine kabhi TV serials main kaam nahi kiya as I was not interested. Aapko pata hoga I have done movies. Aapki age kya hai 21? You still have a lot to learn… It feels you have come too early in the show.”

Hina Khan slams Farrhana Bhatt

The remark triggered Hina Khan, who took to X and wrote, “Is the biggest reality show of Indian television premiered/telecasted in INOX? Mere hisaab se to television pe hi aata hai. Haina? Well, hamaare television ka dil hi itna bada hai ki koi bhi wannabe star bann jaata hai. Alhamdulillah for that. Don’t get me started.”

She further added, “We prefer good, NOTABLE work in any medium, and we respect all mediums equally. Television pe aake, khud ko film actor keh kar bada bataana… jo ki ek well-established, notable actor of any medium kabhi nahi karega. Khaali bartano se sirf shor aata hai. With all due respect to each and everyone, do well in the show… but please not dare disrespect television. Period.”

Meanwhile, the nomination task is still incomplete. Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were disqualified and directly nominated after Abhishek Bajaj attempted to help them with counting. It remains to be seen who else will face nominations this week in Bigg Boss 19.

About Bigg Boss 19

The reality television show has been making waves on social media since day one. The new season has hooked the audience within its first week. Last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode impressed viewers, with many believing Salman Khan is back in his OG form. The season features 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Zeishaan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali and Tanya Mittal.

This year’s theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, means the decision-making power lies in the hands of the housemates. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.