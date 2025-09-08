Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar review: Salman Khan back in his OG form, gives Priyanka Jagga treatment to Farrhana Bhatt

From contestants to the audience, everyone eagerly waits for Weekend Ka Vaar to see Salman Khan serve justice. While the first Weekend Ka Vaar of the season fell flat with the superstar looking visibly disinterested, this week he was back in his OG fiery form, slamming contestants left, right and centre, but also sprinkling in his trademark wit and humour. Salman Khan with Munawar Faruqui at Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman’s fiery return

On Saturday, Salman Khan made a power-packed comeback as the boss of Bigg Boss. He left no fight or issue untouched. His first target was Amaal Mallik, reminding him that despite being a celebrity, inside the house, he’s “just another contestant.” He blasted him for sleeping most of the time, threatening Bigg Boss, and using abusive language. “Play on the front foot,” Salman warned, giving him the reality check he needed.

Next, he turned to Nehal Chudasama. In his trademark mocking style, Salman slammed her for making personal comments about Tanya Mittal’s hygiene. He clarified that Tanya hadn’t provoked her at all, and Nehal had created unnecessary drama out of nothing.

Fights that rocked the week

This week saw two major clashes. The first between Farrhana and Baseer escalated into chaos — with abusive language, Farrhana’s bed thrown into the pool, jewellery smashed, and both hiding each other’s makeup bags. The second fight involved Farrhana and Abhishek Bajaj during the captaincy task. When Abhishek unintentionally lifted Farhana in his arms, she took offence. Although Abhishek apologised by even touching her feet, Nehal poked Farrhana to drag the matter further, while also making personal digs at Ashnoor Kaur.

Salman didn’t mince words. He scolded Nehal for provoking Farhana and warned her against making her entire content revolve around Abhishek, bluntly telling her she looked like a “vamp” on screen.

Farrhana gets the Priyanka Jagga treatment

The biggest moment came when Salman went all out against Farrhana Bhatt for her filthy language. He slammed her for calling Neelam Giri “2 kaudi ki aurat,” questioning Kunickaa Sadanand’s upbringing, and dragging families into fights. His warning was crystal clear: repeat this behaviour and she would be thrown out, just like Priyanka Jagga and Zubair Khan in earlier seasons.

He also gave a much-needed reality check to contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur and Nagma, telling them they have potential but are currently invisible in the game.

Comedy, roasts and guest appearances

Sunday brought lighter moments as Salman roasted contestants with his witty one-liners. With guests Munawar Faruqui, Kullu and Sahiba Bali adding their brand of comedy, the episode turned into a laughter riot. Salman even joked about memes that show him inviting celebrities who’ve spoken against him, only to bash them on Weekend Ka Vaar.

The sour note: Favouritism

But the weekend wasn’t without controversy. Despite receiving the lowest votes, Kunickaa Sadanand was saved from eviction through an advantage. Salman went a step further, clearing her image on the show by bringing in her son Ayaan Lall, who shared her struggle story. Post this, Zeishan Quadri and Farrhana Bhatt apologised to her. But the decision is nothing less than a disappointment and shows that Kunickaa will be shielded by Salman no matter what.

Verdict

This Weekend Ka Vaar was a perfect blend of Salman’s fiery persona and his witty humour, equal parts drama and fun. But with glaring signs of bias, it seems the season might stir more debate off-screen than inside the house