Rise & Fall review: Ashneer Grover's show is greedier cousin of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7

Reality TV in India has long been dominated by Bigg Boss, a show that thrives on drama, manipulation, and human emotions under constant surveillance. Now, Ashneer Grover, the former Shark Tank India judge, has entered the arena with Rise & Fall. Two episodes in, the show has generated curiosity, but doesn’t quite feel as fresh as promised. Ashneer Grover's Rise & Fall is quite similar to Bigg Boss 7,

Concept echoes of Bigg Boss 7

Bigg Boss 7 (2013) introduced the Heaven and Hell concept, where housemates were split into two sides, one living in luxury, the other deprived of basic comforts. Contestants shifted between the two zones, and the tension came from envy, clashes, and constant comparison.

Rise & Fall mirrors this but rebrands it as a game of Rulers vs Workers. The Rulers live in a penthouse with ₹38 lakhs at their disposal, enjoying every luxury, while the Workers survive in harsh conditions without money or influence. Unlike Bigg Boss 7, where it was about comfort vs discomfort, here it’s about power vs survival, the Rulers literally control resources, while the Workers strategise and fight to climb their way up.

Drama and gameplay

Where Bigg Boss thrives on unfiltered drama, fights, friendships, romances, and controversies, Rise & Fall is designed as a battle of ambition. The Workers can only dethrone the Rulers by winning tasks and earning equal wealth. Meanwhile, Rulers use every trick possible to guard their privilege. The celebrity lineup includes Kiku Sharda, Pawan Singh, Akriti Negi, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arush Bola, Sangeeta Phogat, Noorin Sha, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Bali, Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Anaya Bangar, Aahana Kumra, and Aditya Narayan.

Hosts (or Not?)

Salman Khan has been the soul of Bigg Boss, blending authority with empathy. He scolds, consoles, entertains, and often plays the big brother role. Ashneer, however, has clarified he isn’t a host nor does he intend to be a friend to contestants. Instead, he positions himself more like a detached overseer, watching the game of power and money unfold. Just as Bigg Boss is symbolised by an all-seeing eye and voice, here the symbol is a lift that dictates rise and fall.

What works vs what doesn’t

Rise & Falls seems to have some Interesting and innovative tasks, fresher than the recycled ones on Bigg Boss and a structured money-and-power system that shows the contestants' strategy-making power. However, it lacks the emotional pull and relatability of Bigg Boss, and the early episodes feel flat, despite occasional clashes. The format limits eliminations only to Workers, which reduces unpredictability.

Verdict

Rise & Fall is more of a power-play experiment than an emotion-driven reality show. It offers a polished setup and clever tasks, but struggles to hook viewers with the same intensity as Bigg Boss. With the new season of Bigg Boss already making waves online, it’s hard to see Rise & Fall replacing it anytime soon.