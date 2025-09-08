Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan reacts to claims of ruining people's careers, says 'kaunsa career khaaya maine?'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set the stage ablaze in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, returning to his trademark no-nonsense hosting style. Addressing long-standing accusations that he has sabotaged people’s careers, the actor dismissed the claims outright. In fact, Salman boldly stated that if he ever had to ruin a career, he would start with his own. Salman Khan reacts to claims of ruining careers. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Salman Khan reacts to claims of ruining other people's careers

On Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill shared the stage with Salman to request him to let her brother Shehbaz Badesha inside the house. Shehnaaz said, “Sir, aapne itnon ke career banaye hai (Sir, you’ve made so many people’s careers)." To this, Salman replied, “Maine kahan banaye hain kisi ki career. Career banane waala toh upar waala hai (When have I ever made someone’s career? The one who makes careers is God)."

Salman then added, “Laanchan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga. Kabhi kabhi main complacent hojaata hun aur fir chodh deta hun aur fir vapas usko aapne grip main laane ki koshish karta hun (People have even mocked me saying I’ve ruined so many careers. But honestly, that’s not even in my hands. These days, it’s become a trend to say, ‘Oh, he’ll finish someone’s career.’ Tell me, whose career have I destroyed? And if I ever do, it’ll be my own. At times, I become complacent and let things slip, but then I work hard to bring everything back under my grip)."

Recently, in an interview with Screen, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap claimed that Salman sabotaged his career and said:

“He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you.” Before this, the actor had also been accused of ruining the careers of singer Arijit Singh and actor Vivek Oberoi.

Recent development in Bigg Boss 19

Another week passed without an elimination, but this time a new contestant entered the show. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, became the first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 19. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. The much-anticipated film, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, is currently under production. He also has Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala in the pipeline.