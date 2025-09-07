Salman Khan roasts Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain'

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan was in some sort of savage mood in the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor hosted the episode on Saturday evening as Bigg Boss 19 soldiered on after a record-breaking start in its opening week. True to his nature, Salman had some choicest words of advice and criticism for the contestants. But it wasn't just the inmates who were at the receiving end of Salman's ire. At least one world leader bore the brunt, too. Salman Khan took a dig at US President Donald Trump.

Salman Khan takes a dig at Donald Trump

In the episode, Salman was addressing the contestants' fights and disagreements, and how many contestants were trying to act like peacekeepers while fanning the fires themselves. At one point, without naming anyone, Salman said, "Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye (What is happening worldwide? Those who are spreading trouble want the peace prize for themselves)."

Even as Salman did not name anybody, the dig was clearly at US President Donald Trump. In the past few months, Trump has claimed to have 'resolved' several international conflicts by mediating, including India-Pakistan and Israel-Palestine. Even as the parties in conflict have repeatedly dismissed Trump's claims, the President's supporters have used them to bolster the case for a Nobel Peace Prize for him.

The clip of Salman's veiled dig at Trump was circulated on social media all through Saturday and Sunday, with many chuckling at the actor's wit. "Salman watches the news? I could have never guessed," wrote one amused fan on Twitter. On Reddit, the clip was shared with the caption: "Salman bhai taking a dig at Trump in bb." One comment on the post read: "This is some impeccable work from Bhai." Another added, "Waiting for Trump to respond lmao."

About Salman Khan's current work

Salman is currently hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Bigg Boss 19, which began last month. The actor plans to host the show for three months, before taking a break to finish other commitments, as per sources. The actor is filming his next, Battle of Galwan, in the meantime. He was recently spotted flying out to Ladakh from Mumbai for the shoot. The war film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the real-life events of the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese armies.