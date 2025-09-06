Bigg Boss 19 Weekend ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Amaal Mallik, asks whether he came to the house to sleep

Bigg Boss 19: From day one, the drama in the house set high expectations for Weekend Ka Vaar. The makers have now released a promo that reveals that during this weekend's episode, host Salman Khan will consider the way some of the participants have played it safe in the house so far. Salman aimed at singer Amaal Mallik and asked him whether his main reason for coming to the Bigg Boss house is to take a nap. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar review: Salman Khan chooses a favourite again; has Kunickaa replaced Pooja Bhatt this year?) Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan asked Amaal Mallik about his participation in the house.

Salman lashes out at Amaal

In the teaser promo from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman asked Amaal: “Amaal, yaha par kya aap soney ke liye aaye ho? Aap ye batane aaye hain ki asli Amaal Mallik kaun hain! Aapne bata diya (Are you here to just sleep? You are here to tell the world who is the real Amaal Mallik, right? You have done that)?” Amaal nods, saying no.

‘Kis baat ka aap intezzar kar rahe ho?’

Salman adds, “Kis baat ka aap intezzar kar rahe ho? Jo aap ki bahar image thi, usse battar hui jaa rahi hain. Bohot expectation badh gaye thhe, ki Amaal iss ghar mein toofan machayga. Basically, ek front foot wala aadmi mahez ek background artist ban ke rahe gaya hain (What are you waiting for? The image that you had outside, its getting worse here. There were a lot of expectations that Amaal will cause a storm inside the house. Basically the main character energy has turned into a background artist). It's shocking!”

So far, Amaal has been ganging up against other contestants and projecting his opinions on several other contestants in the show. He and Zeishaan Quadri are often seen making statements about how the game should be played.

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself.

The reality show stars 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Farhana Bhatt. It streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.