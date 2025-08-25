Dhanashree Verma talks of broken trust on Ashneer Grover's show Rise and Fall after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. Watch

The trailer for the upcoming reality show Rise and Fall was released on Monday. Hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the show will stream on MX Player and feature 16 contestants, including Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, and Kubbra Sait. In the promo, Dhanashree even seems to take a dig at her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Take a look. Dhanashree Verma seems to be one of the 'workers' on the game show, Rise and Fall.

Dhanashree Verma takes subtle dig at Yuzvendra Chahal?

The promo begins by showing Kiku and Kubbra as the ‘rulers’ who live a life of luxury in a high-rise while the ‘workers’ in the basement toil away. The rulers worry they will lose their spot at the top, while the workers do their best to secure a spot at the top.

At one point in the promo, when Kiku says, “Trust me, we will only win by banding together,” Dhanashree sardonically says, “Trust bohot pehle toot chuka tha (My trust was broken long ago).” Many thought this was a reference to her relationship with Chahal.

Dhanashree is a dance choreographer and YouTuber who married Chahal in December 2020 in Gurgaon. The couple divorced in March this year and confirmed it to the press.

About Rise and Fall

Ashneer, who is making his debut as a host, called Rise and Fall a ‘captivating reality show’ in a press note. He said, “Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have-nots brings a new dimension to reality shows in India.”

Dhanashree talked about the show and said, “The contrast between the rulers and workers is so striking. As someone who’s built her journey step by step, I connected instantly with the hustler spirit. This show challenges you not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Rise and Fall will stream on Amazon MX Player from 6 September.