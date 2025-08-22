Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha stands behind Dhanashree Verma for opening up about divorce with Chahal: 'So much love'

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s personal life grabbed headlines during their divorce. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree opened up about her decision and how she handled all the social media scrutiny in its wake. Now cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, has publicly supported Dhanashree via her Instagram Stories. (Also read: Dhanashree Verma says it took courage to divorce ‘more powerful’ Yuzvendra Chahal) Devisha Shetty has extended her support to Dhanashree Verma.

Devisha supports Dhanashree

A Reddit post pointed out that Devisha has shown her support for Dhanashree by sharing a screengrab of Dhanashree from her recent interview with Humans of Bombay. In the caption, “So much respect and love for you.”

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “This is so sad. You won’t see this kind of campaign against actual cheating men who either beat their wives or cheat on them. You will see all this filth and hate only against women.” Another said, “People always loved to blame women… I always loved Natasha and Dhanashree and people are so vile judging their personal lives.” A comment read, “So much respect and love for Sky’s wife.”

About Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce

Yuvendra Chahal and Dhanashree met during Covid-19 when Chahal reached out to her for online dance lessons. Their friendship turned into love, and they soon tied the knot in Gurugram in December 2020. However, as per their petition, they separated in June 2022. The couple has lived apart since June 2022, 18 months after marriage.

In February 2025, they filed a petition seeking divorce by mutual consent and were granted a divorce in March this year. During the divorce proceedings, there were rumours that Dhanashree was taking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, her family issued a statement dismissing them as 'baseless claims'.

Dhanashree was most recently seen in a special dance number alongside Rajkummar Rao in Bhool Chuk Maaf.