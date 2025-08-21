Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after Dhanashree Verma's comments about divorce: ‘Million feelings, zero words'

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a cryptic post, his first after ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's first public comments about their divorce, her reaction to wearing 'be your own sugar daddy' T-shirt and the harsh online trolling she faced after the split. Dhanashree and Chahal got married in Gurugram in December 2020.(dhanashree9/Instagram)

Yuzvendra Chahal gets cryptic on Instagram

Dhanashree spoke about her divorce from Chahal for the first time when she joined the podcast for Humans of Bombay on YouTube. The chat came nearly a month after the cricketer first spoke publicly about their separation. The interview went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Hours after Dhanashree's interview, Chahal took to Instagram to share a cryptic post that appeared to be a response to the controversy sparked by her comments. The note was about having several ‘feelings’ but no ‘words’.

In his post, Chahal shared a series of photos taken at Kirkstone Pass in England, featuring majestic mountain backdrops. The pictures captured him in different moods – one with his arms stretched out, and others lost in thought, gazing at the scenery.

Sharing the images, he wrote, “Million feelings, Zero words.”

The caption made many social media users wonder if it is his way of responding to Dhanashree. “Be your own sugar daddy,” one joked. “Bhai whatsapp pr bolna tha na (You should have said through Whatsapp),” quipped another, using a reference from Dhanashree's statement about his response.

“Dhanashree ka podcast dekhkar aya hai (This has come after watching Dhanashree’s podcast),” read one comment.

What did Dhanashree say

In the interview, Dhanashree revealed that she broke down in the court during the final hearing. She said, “I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first.”

Dhanashree also spoke about Chahal’s decision to wear a T-shirt that read ‘be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ on the day of the final divorce hearing. She said, “You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this. Arre bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt)?"

Dhanashree, a choreographer and model, and Chahal got married in Gurugram in December 2020. The two met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Chahal asked Dhanashree for dance lessons. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.