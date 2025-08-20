Dhanashree Verma hits back at Yuzvendra Chahal for wearing 'be your own sugar daddy' T-shirt: ‘Bhai, WhatsApp kar deta’

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines when he attended his final divorce hearing with Dhanashree Verma wearing a T-shirt that read, “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.” Reacting to it, Dhanashree confessed she was taken aback. She said that if he really wanted to convey something to her, he should have done it privately instead of making it a public spectacle. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in Gurugram in 2020. They were granted divorce in March this year,

Dhanashree speaks up

Dhanashree has finally broken her silence, sharing her perspective on her divorce from Chahal, nearly a month after the cricketer first spoke publicly about their separation. She spoke about the divorce when she joined the podcast for Humans of Bombay on YouTube.

Dhanashree revealed she had an emotional breakdown in the court during the final hearing.

Looking back at the final divorce hearing, Dhanashree said, “I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first.”

Chahal caught everyone’s attention when he wore a T-shirt that read ‘be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ on the day of his final divorce hearing with Dhanashree.

Dhanashree addressed the viral moment too, saying, “You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this."

Dhanashree recalled seeing videos of Chahal’s T-shirt after she left the court. She admitted that she was surprised by the move, saying “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)"

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's marriage

Dhanashree and Chahal got married in Gurugram in December 2020. The two met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Chahal asked Dhanashree for dance lessons.

As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.

When the proceeding were on, there were also murmurs that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree’s family dismissed the claims by issuing a statement. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone’s privacy."