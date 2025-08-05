Dhanashree Verma drops first post after Yuzvendra Chahal confession about divorce, reveals she is spending time in Dubai

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has finally spoken out, albeit indirectly, after her former husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's recent podcast appearance, where he opened up about their divorce. In a subtle response, Dhanashree shared a glimpse into her life, revealing she's currently spending time in Dubai. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal were granted a divorce in March this year.(Instagram)

Dhanashree Verma shares pics from Dubai

Dhanashree gave a sneak peek into her time out in Dubai on Instagram on Monday. She shared pictures of herself devouring street food like vada pav and pani puri, taking golden hour strolls, and visiting a temple – all while soaking up the laid-back vibe. She added that her trip was high on nostalgia.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime…Growing up here gave me so many core memories and seeing how much the city has evolved was both surreal and heartwarming. One of the highlights was visiting this beautiful Hindu temple—peaceful, powerful, and a reminder of how far this city has come in embracing culture and community…Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection."

This is her first post after Chahal spoke about their divorce and his decision to wear the Be Your Own Sugar Daddy T-shirt. While she has not responded directly to Chahal’s statements, the post hits at inner growth and reconnection.

What did Yuzvendra Chahal say

Chahal got candid about his personal life and his divorce from Dhanashree Verma when he joined Raj Shamani for a chat on his YouTube channel.

"I think when my divorce happened, people alleged me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of a person. You won't find anyone more loyal than me. I think from my heart for my closed ones, always. I do not demand, I always give. When people don't know anything, but they keep blaming me, so you start thinking (otherwise)," Chahal said.

Talking about his decision to wear ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt on the day of his final divorce hearing, Chahal said, “Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha (Something happened from the other side, and I didn't initially intend to respond. But then something happened, and I thought, 'Enough is enough, now I don't care about anyone.' I didn't abuse anyone; I just wanted to convey my message).”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's marriage

Dhanashree and Chahal got married in a low-key ceremony in Gurugram back in December 2020. The two met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Chahal asked Dhanashree for dance lessons.

As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.

At that time, there were also murmurs that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree’s family dismissed the claims by issuing a statement. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone’s privacy."