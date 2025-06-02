Dhanashree Verma responds to a question on falling in love months after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has opened up on how she deals with narratives that may not be the truth during crisis in her personal life. Speaking with Times of India, Dhanashree also talked about whether she is open to finding love again, months after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. (Also Read | Dhanashree Verma on braving criticism, negativity during divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I have built myself so strong') Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in 2020.(dhanashree9/Instagram)

Dhanashree shares how she deals with false narratives about her

Dhanashree spoke about the narratives that emerge about her adding that she doesn't pay heed to it. She said, “The narratives circulating around me are far from the truth. None of it reflects who I am, and I don't engage with it because I know my values, my upbringing, and the kind of person I am. I've always believed in maintaining dignity and grace. Putting others down has never been my way, and it never helps anyone rise in life.”

Dhanashree replies about love

The choreographer spoke about love and how a person "can't plan these things". She said, "I've always been extremely focused on my goals, whether it was during my time as a dentist or now in the entertainment industry... Pyaar ki baat karein, toh (If we talk about love) you can't plan these things. Aap ye decide nahi kar sakte ke main aaj ya ek saal baad pyaar mein padhungi (You can't decide that I'll fall in love today or after a year). Love is a different entity altogether. What matters most to me is mera focus our main apne life mein aage kya dekh rahi hoon (my focus and what do I see ahead in my life)."

About Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce

In March this year, the Mumbai Court granted them a divorce after accepting their joint petition. They filed for divorce by mutual consent on February 5. However, on February 20, the family court refused to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period. The couple has lived apart since June 2022, 18 months after marriage.

Rumours about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The pair chose to part ways after four years of marriage. The two met and connected during the pandemic via social media when Yuzvendra approached her for dance lessons.