Dhanashree Verma re-posts note on ‘life imitating art’ after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal; releases song on infidelity

On the day she was granted a divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma released a song, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on infidelity in a marriage. The song sparked curiosity among her fans, and now she has re-posted an Instagram story which read, "life imitating art". Also read: ‘Be your own sugar daddy’: Yuzvendra Chahal shows off T-shirt in final hearing on divorce from Dhanashree Verma The song was released on March 20. It is sung by Jyoti Nooran and composed by Jaani.

Dhanashree's song on infidelity raises questions

The song was released on March 20. Although Dhanashree remained tight-lipped about the inspiration behind her latest song, the timing of the release sparked intrigue among her followers, who couldn't help but draw connections between the song's theme and her personal life.

The song is set in Rajasthan, and features Dhanashree alongside Pataal Lok fame Ishwak Singh. The two are seen as a couple. In one scene, the husband slaps his wife in front of a friend, and in another scene, he is seen getting intimate with a woman. It is sung by Jyoti Nooran and composed by Jaani.

Amidst the growing curiosity and speculation surrounding the song's themes, Dhanashree shared some of the praise she had received, re-posting messages of appreciation from fans and well-wishers.

Her advocate friend took to Instagram Stories to share the video, accompanied by a message that read, "Life imitating art... the best yet. So proud of you”. Dhanashree then re-posted the Story, fueling the speculation further.

Her Insta story

“You deserve so much better ma'am,” wrote one fan in the comment section of her post about the song, with another noting, “The Song is dedicated to chahal bhai (bro)”. “Perfect time to release the song,” one shared.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal granted divorce

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and model-dancer Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce on Tuesday by the Bombay High Court. After much speculation around their relationship, the duo arrived at Mumbai's Bandra Family Court in Mumbai to finalise the proceedings and put an end to the saga.

It was revealed that Yuzvendra paid her ₹4.35 crore in alimony. Their divorce case was put on fast track a divorce-by-mutual consent petition, waiving the mandatory six-month cooling-off period. Justice Madhav Jamdar had directed the Bandra family court in the city to decide the couple's divorce petition by March 20 as the cricketer would not be available after March 21 on account of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree got married in December 2020. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent.