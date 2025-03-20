Yuzuvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai family court for divorce proceeding

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, are finalising their divorce on Thursday. Yuzvendra Chahal with his wife Dhanashree Verma. The couple is finalizing divorce proceedings.(dhanashree9/Instagram)

The duo arrived at Mumbai's Bandra Family Court in Mumbai to finalise the proceedings and put an end to the saga that has been grabbing headlines for some time now.

This comes after the Bombay high court on Wednesday set aside the family court’s order that refused to waive off the statutory six-month cooling off period for the proceedings between the couple.

The high court also directed the family court to decide on the divorce plea by Thursday due to Chahal’s impending participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) that begins on Saturday.

According to a report by Indian Express, advocate Nitin Gupta appeared for the petitioners in front of the high court and informed them about the Indian spinner’s unavailability from March 21 and said that a further delay would only prolong the agony. The couple has asked for an immediate decree of divorce to be granted to them.

A report suggests Yuzuvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma separated in 2022

A report by Bar and Bench suggested that Yuzuvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma have been separated since 2022.

The report mentions that Chahal and Verma have been separated since June 2022, hence they have a ground to get the cooling off period waived. The court is making the exception as the couple had already been living apart for over two and a half years and had agreed upon the payment of alimony.

The couple got married in 2020 and had moved for a divorce in February this year. At that time, they had asked the court to waive off the cooling period but their plea was denied as Chahal hadn't paid the ₹4.75 crore alimony in full and had given only ₹2.37 crore.