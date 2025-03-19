Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been separated since 2022, court to give decision on divorce tomorrow: report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 19, 2025 04:29 PM IST

A new report mentions that Dhanshree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been living apart for longer than previously assumed.

There is a new reveal in the Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal divorce saga. The couple, who filed for divorce in February, have been separated for more than two years, as per a report in Bar and Bench.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have filed for divorce.
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have filed for divorce.

Separated since 2022

The report mentions that the Bombay High Court has been approached by the couple to waive off the six-month cooling period before finalising their divorce. The court will give decision on the matter tomorrow, March 20. The reason behind this urgency is Chahal's participation in the upcoming IPL, which begins on Saturday, March 22.

The report mentions that the couple married in 2020 and have been separated since June 2022. The court is making the exception as the couple had already been living apart for over two and a half years and had come to an agreement about the payment of alimony.

Decision tomorrow

When the former couple filed for divorce in February with the family court, they also asked for the cooling period to be waived off. It was not allowed by the court at the time as Chahal had not paid Dhanashree the alimony in full. Of 4.75 crore, he had paid only 2.37 crore.

They later moved to High Court, which said there was compliance with the consent terms. "Thus it is clear that there is no impediment in the facts and circumstances of the case in granting the applications... Accordingly, impugned order dated 20th February is quashed and set aside and the writ is allowed," the High Court ordered, allowing the plea.

The rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. Dhanashree has been hit with vicious trolling since.

Responding to the same, she wrote on Instagram, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.'

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On