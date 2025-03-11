Dhanashree Verma restores pictures with Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram hours after his outing with RJ Mahvash

Choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma unarchived several pictures with her estranged husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, on her Instagram on Monday. The move comes as the couple is in the middle of a divorce, and it is barely a day after Chahal was spotted enjoying the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash. (Also read: Who is RJ Mahvash? All about 'mystery girl' spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal after his split with Dhanashree Verma) Dhanashree Verma has unarchived all her Instagram pictures with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma unarchives pics with Chahal

Dhanashree had archived all her pictures and videos with Chahal last year, fuelling rumours of a rift or split between the two. Even their wedding pictures from 2020 were no longer on her account. On Monday, the posts re-appeared, implying that Dhanashree had unarchived them. These include pictures of their dates, outings, collab brand posts, and even wedding and other occasional photographs.

Many fans noted the reappearance of the pictures on Dhanashree's profile expressing surprise in comments. "Why unarchive all the pics again," wondered one. Another commented on how people were so interested in a woman unarchiving old posts. Many even wondered if the restoration of posts was hinting at a reconcilliaton between the two.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's marriage

Yuzvendra Chahal had tied the knot with choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma in 2020. Reports claimed that the two had separated in 2024, but the two maintained silence on it. Last month, Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, said in an official statement to Hindustan Times, "Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice."

Dhanashree copped a lot of hate and trolling on social media during and following the split with her being blamed for it. On Sunday, Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash at the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai. The two watched the game together and even celebrated after India won the title. Hours after this, Dhanashree posted a cryptic story on Instagram about 'only women' being blamed.