RJ Mahvash posts pics with Yuzvendra Chahal from Champions Trophy final as internet blazes with their dating rumours

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was among the most-Googled named during last night's Champions Trophy final match in Dubai and he wasn't even on the field. Chahal sparked widespread curiosity as he was spotted in the stands with a mystery girl, who was later revealed to be radio jockey and actor Mahvash. This came amid his divorce proceeding with reality star Dhanashree Verma. (Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash at IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final match, spark romance rumours) RJ Mahvash has shared pictures from the final match last night. It also features Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mahvash's cricket date with Chahal?

Now, Mahvash is adding fuel to the dating rumours. Late Sunday night, she posted videos and pictures from the match after India's win. Chahal also made a feature in most of them but without his facing showing. She wrote in the caption, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I'll make them win) I am good luck for team India.”

A video in the post showed Mahvash celebrating with the entire stadium after India's win as fireworks went off in the sky. More photos captured the same scene. A final picture showed Mahvash's outfit for the night.

Her comment section was bombarded with Chahal-Dhanashree mentions. "Chahal bowling speed : 75kmph Chahal Move on Speed : 999+," wrote a person. “Chahal brother is living the good life,” commented another. “10000000 Missed Calls From Dhanashree,” read another comment.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's split

The rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. It was later confirmed that they had indeed opted for divorce.

In January, Chahal took to his Instagram to address rumours surrounding his divorce with Dhanashree. The India spinner wrote, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!!"

Acknowledging the "curiosity" surrounding his "personal life", Chahal admitted that he has noticed several social media posts about him that "may or may not be true".

"I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," he wrote.

"As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," Chahal added.

On Wednesday, Dhanashree Verma also broke her silence on the matter, slamming "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims and tarnishing her "reputation."

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," read a part of her Instagram post.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for lessons.