Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash at IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final match, spark romance rumours

Yuzvendra enjoys match with RJ Mahvash

On Sunday, Yuzvendra was seen enjoying the high-stakes India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. The duo was seen enthusiastically cheering for Team India from the stands, and several photographs of them together have surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing the attention of fans and followers.

In the images, RJ Mahvash is seen wearing a white t-shirt and black sunglasses, while Yuzvendra is wearing a black jacket over a matching t-shirt. The pair was caught on camera sitting together, completely absorbed in the excitement of the match. At one point, Yuzvendra was spotted leaning in close, whispering something in RJ Mahvash's ear. The images have led to speculation around their bond.

“Girl behind chahal is Rj mahvash,” one wrote, with another writing, “Chahal and RJ Mahvash watching Champions Trophy final in Dubai”.

“RJ Mahvash is much kuch cuter than Dhanashree,” one wrote, with another pointing out, “Rj Mahvash - 27 October 1996. Dhanashree Verma - 27 September 1996”.

One comment read, “My TL is filled with Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s photo sitting together. Stop spamming and let them live”, with another reading, “New GF (RJ Mahvash)”.

“Chahal with his new GF?? RJ Mahvash #INDvsNZ,” one wondered.

RJ Mahvash on dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Last year, RJ Mahvash broke her silence on the rumours around her dating Yuzvendra, which started when a photograph of her with the cricketer from a Christmas celebration went viral. She took to Instagram to react to the buzz.

Her note read, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” RJ Mahvash added.

About Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce

Buzz about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. The two tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. They met during the Covid-19 pandemic when he approached her for lessons.

Last month, Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, confirmed that the divorce had been filed. In an official statement to Hindustan Times, he said, "Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice."

There were also rumours that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree’s family issued a statement to the press, dismissing the claims. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone’s privacy."