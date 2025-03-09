IND vs NZ LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Ruthless India look to avoid three-peat against red-hot New Zealand
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: A memorable tournament will come to its conclusion today, as India and New Zealand lock horns to try and raise the ICC Champions Trophy to cap off terrific performances over the last three weeks. This tournament hasn’t been free of controversy, which started off months before the first ball was even bowled, and has continued through the tournament. But with controversy comes plenty of passion and drama, and with India having been at the heart of that, there is no question that this is a group of players who will be hungry to make it two ICC tournaments in a row and get this particular monkey off their back....Read More
Dubai will be the host for this match, a ground and a surface that hasn’t seen as much explosive run-scoring as the grounds in Pakistan, and have allowed spin to play much more of a factor. These two teams have, of course, already played each other in these conditions, just a week prior to this final. While there was no risk of elimination on the line, there will be a lot that both teams will take away from India’s 44-run victory on the day, in particular a New Zealand batting effort that threatened to break away and make the chase but just fell short.
India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ODIs:
Matches Played: 119
India Won: 61
New Zealand Won: 50
Tied: 1
No Result: 7
Add to this their new ball success, pinning India back with the crucial early wickets of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, there is plenty for the Kiwis to be confident about heading into this match. One would expect that India can’t rely on a rescue job from the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel to come good every time, especially in a high-pressure situation like a final – but at the same time, having such capable players in stock, not to mention KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, provides an incredible amount of confidence to any batting team. Nevertheless, the senior players at the top will be expected to step up.
The bowling lineup will continue to be the four-man spin rotation that saw them squash middle-overs fightbacks from both the Kiwis and Australia. It has been something of a masterstroke by Gautam Gambhir, to sacrifice wickets early and at the top of the innings to exercise control through the middle portion of the match, where India can attack almost constantly and pull themselves back into the game even from a weaker position.
India Likely XI vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final:
Openers: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill
Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja
Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pacer: Mohammed Shami
New Zealand Likely XI vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final:
Openers: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra
Middle Order: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham(wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson,
Pacers: William O'Rourke, Nathan Smith
What will be interesting to watch is how New Zealand combat this, especially with the form that Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson are showing, as well as the cushion of Tom Latham and the hitting power against spin of Daryl Mitchell behind them. Rachin is in red-hot form, and has probably been the best batter in this tournament so far, showing off all his talent and ability to score runs: if India aren’t able to dislodge him early, he will be capable of getting used to the pace of this wicket and start scoring runs at will. On the bowling front, India will also need a way to combat Mitchell Santner, who has been sensational this tournament in almost singlehandedly controlling the middle-overs scoring rate, and Michael Bracewell, who has played his role to perfection as well.
India start off this match as the heavy heavy favourites to lift the trophy at the end of it, on the credit of being the best and most balanced team on paper, but also having the definite advantage of having set up camp in Dubai for nearly a month, a veritable holiday compared to the gruelling travel schedule of the Kiwis. But with three full days between the semifinal and the final, the Kiwis won’t be looking for excuses: they know they are capable of pulling off underdog wins, particularly against India, and will see this as a prime opportunity to play spoilsport and finally get their hands on a limited overs men’s ICC trophy, for the first time in a quarter of a century.
This match is by no means open-and-shut in terms of the eventual winner. It promises to be a salivating contest, full of ebbs and flows, and all the thrill and excitement one can hope for from a cup final. Up to the players now to deliver.
Here are a few pointers from the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final:
- India have never beaten New Zealand in the final of an ICC tournament
- New Zealand, in fact, beat India twice in an ICC final - the 2000 Champions Trophy and the 2021 World Test Championship.
- Having said that, India have beaten New Zealand in their last six ODIs.
- India and New Zealand will play on the same pitch where the India vs Pakistan game was played two weeks ago.
- Today could mark Rohit Sharma's last ODI.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, Champions Trophy Final: With Dubai as host, India look to bury controversy
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Final: Controversy has followed this tournament from months before it even began – you might have heard about it. Everybody in the cricket world and their dog has voiced their opinions about the ‘advantage’ enjoyed by India through this tournament. However, heading into the final itself, that will all be in the background, secondary to how the match goes.
There certainly is pressure on this Indian team to perform. The fact remains that there is definitely some benefit to having one home base, and all Rohit Sharma and his men can do is convert it into a trophy celebration in a few hours' time.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, Champions Trophy Final: New Zealand's road to the final - Confidence and ability to bounce back
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Final: The Kiwis are unerringly consistent when it comes to performing in these big tournaments, and that has been the story this year too. An opening-day win set the tone as they beat Pakistan, before a victory against Bangladesh sealed their progression into the semi-final.
Despite a 44-run loss to India, New Zealand ensured their heads didn’t drop against an in-form and clinical South Africa, as they beat the Proteas in the semifinal to set up today’s summit clash.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, Champions Trophy Final: India’s road to the final - Unbeaten and familiar
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Final: India have been the best and most well-balanced ODI team for a couple of years now, with an incredible win percentage, especially in these last two ICC tournaments. Playing all their games in Dubai, India started off with a win against Bangladesh, before easing past harsh rivals Pakistan, and closing proceedings with a group win against the Kiwis.
In the semifinals, another Virat Kohli special unfolded during the chase as India vanquished Australia to book their spot in the final.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, Champions Trophy Final: Hello and welcome to the big day!
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Final: We hope you have cleared out your schedules for the evening, because this is the one that this entire tournament has been leading up to. It’s India vs New Zealand in Dubai, the final of the Champions Trophy. Everything on the line as these two quality teams hunt down a trophy to take home. Stick with us as we bring you everything you need to know ahead of and during the big game.