Dhanashree Varma drops cryptic message about ‘blaming women’ after Yuzvendra Chahal gets photographed with RJ Mahvash

Choreographer and content creator Dhanashree Verma has sparked intrigue with a cryptic social media post, seemingly addressing the recent stir surrounding her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The post comes on the heels of viral photos showing Yuzvendra Chahal attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash, fueling speculation among fans about a potential romantic connection between the two. Also read: Who is RJ Mahvash? All about 'mystery girl' spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal after his split with Dhanashree Verma Some time back, there were also rumours that Dhanashree was seeking ₹ 60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree’s family issued a statement to the press, dismissing the claims.

Dhanashree Verma drops cryptic post

On Monday, Dhanashree took to Instagram Stories to share a note, which read, “Blaming women is always in fashion”. The post comes after Yuzvendra was spotted with Mahvansh at the match and people made fresh comments about Dhanashree's split. Earlier in the day, she also unarchived all her photos with her estranged husband on Instagram.

Her Insta story.

Mahvansh had posted videos and pictures from the match after India's win. Yuzvendra also made a feature in most of them but without his facing showing. She wrote in the caption, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I'll make them win) I am good luck for team India.”

A video in the post showed Mahvash celebrating with the entire stadium after India's win as fireworks went off in the sky. More photos captured the same scene. A final picture showed her outfit for the night.

About Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce

Buzz about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. The two tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. They met during the Covid-19 pandemic when he approached her for dance lessons.

Last month, Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, confirmed that the divorce had been filed. In an official statement to Hindustan Times, he said, "Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice."

There were also rumours that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree’s family issued a statement to the press, dismissing the claims. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone’s privacy."