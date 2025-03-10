Amid viral pics of Yuzi-RJ Mahvash, Dhanashree Verma unarchives all photos with Chahal on Instagram

Popular Youtuber, choregrapher Dhanashree Verma, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has unarchived all her photos with him on Instagram, reigniting discussions about their relationship status. This move comes in the wake of viral photos of Chahal attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash, leading fans to speculate about a possible romance between the two. Dhanashree Verma has unarchived all her photos with Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram

Speculation surrounding Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s relationship first arose when eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other and archived their posts together. Dhanashree’s last Instagram post featuring Yuzvendra dates back to July 30, 2024, when she shared a vacation photo dump in which the cricketer was visible in the background while she posed in front of a mirror.

Reports of a split gained traction in January 2025, with sources cited by The Times of India claiming that Yuzvendra and Dhanashree had been living separately for months and were set to begin divorce proceedings after more than four years of marriage.

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with speculation about Yuzvendra’s personal life after he was seen with RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy final, where India secured a thrilling victory over New Zealand. Mahvash, a well-known radio jockey and content creator, posted a series of videos and photos from the match, including moments with Yuzvendra. Her caption—"Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I'll make them win). I am good luck for Team India"—further fueled dating rumors.

Mahvash and Yuzvendra have been linked before. In December 2024, Mahvash shared a Christmas lunch photo featuring Chahal, captioning it "Christmas lunch con familia!" The timing coincided with Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowing each other on social media, adding to the speculation.

While fans continue to discuss the cricketer’s personal life, both Yuzvendra and Mahvash have previously dismissed dating rumours.