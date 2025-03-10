Who is RJ Mahvash? All about 'mystery girl' spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal after his split with Dhanashree Verma

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal may not have been a part of the Indian squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday, but the spinner was at the Dubai International Stadium, cheering for his mates. But as the camera panned to him in the stands, many fans noted he wasn't alone. Sitting next to him was a young woman in a white top. As pictures of the 'mystery girl' with Chahal went viral, it emerged that the woman was RJ Mahavash, radio jockey-turned-actor, who had been spotted with him at get-togethers and outings earlier as well. (Also read: RJ Mahvash posts pics with Yuzvendra Chahal from Champions Trophy final as internet blazes with their dating rumours) RJ Mahvash watched the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai with Yuzvendra Chahal.

RJ Mahvash with Yuzvendra Chahal

Actor Vivek Oberoi was among the first to share a video with Chahal. Sitting a row ahead of Chahal and Mahvash, the actor shared a video of himself interacting with them in the stadium. "Spin master @yuzi_chahal23 in our box, spinning the winning energy for team India, cheering with us! Thank you bro for being an inspiration to so many young cricketers," he captioned the video. As the match ended and Team India triumphed over New Zealand to win their third Champions Trophy, Mahvash took to her Instagram to share pictures and videos with Chahal.

The pictures showed the two celebrating as fireworks went off in the sky above the stadium. "Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (Told you I would make them win) I am good luck for team India," the caption read.

Who is RJ Mahvash

Mahvash is a radio jockey-turned-actor and film producer. Her bio on IMDb states that she began her career during her final year of college as a radio jockey. Following this, she became a content creator, collaborating with many cricketers such as Lee, Suresh Raina, and Chris Gayle. She later hosted her own show called Bold or Bowled.

In 2022, she hosted the Amazon miniTV show Playground Season 1. The following year, she founded Cinemawala Productions and ventured into the entertainment industry by producing the film Section 108. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regena Cassandra. In 2024, she announced her first web series as lead. Produced by Yash Patnaik, the series will stream on Amazon Mini TV.

RJ Mahvash on relationship rumours

Mahvash and Chahal were first linked in December after she posted a picture of them with other friends at a Christmas bash. Days later, the actor addressed the rumours in a note on Instagram Stories. It read, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

Yuzvendra Chahal's split with Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal had tied the knot with choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma in 2020. Reports claimed that the two had separated in 2024, but the two maintained silence on it. Last month, Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, said in an official statement to Hindustan Times, "Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice."