Yuzvendra Chahal flaunts ‘be your own sugar daddy’ T-shirt outside court after divorce from Dhanashree Verma

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and model-dancer Dhanashree Verma have been granted divorce by the Bombay High Court. After the final decision came in, Chahal left the court with his jacket off, showing a black T-shirt with the words ‘be your own sugar daddy’ written on it. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced.

Chahal's new T-shirt grabs attention

The paparazzi screamed for reactions from Chahal but he did not respond. People took to social media to react to his shirt. “He literally wore tshirt saying, 'Be your own Sugar Daddy',” wrote a person. “The word on his T shirt says alll,” said another.

This comes after Dhanashree has been subjected to viscious online trolling for months since reports of their split surfaced. She has been receiving hateful comments for the alleged ‘ ₹60 crore alimony’ that he has been ordered to pay her.

Divorce was fast tracked

It was revealed on Tuesday that Yuzvendra actually paid her ₹4.35 crore in alimony. Their divorce case was put on fast track a divorce-by-mutual consent petition, waiving the mandatory six-month cooling-off period.

Justice Madhav Jamdar directed the Bandra family court in the city to decide the couple's divorce petition by March 20 as the cricketer would not be available after March 21 on account of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The cricketer and Verma had filed a joint petition before the HC seeking that the cooling-off period be waived in their case as they have applied for divorce by mutual consent. The petition, filed through advocate Nitin Gupta, also prayed for a direction to the family court to decide the divorce petition expeditiously.

The couple challenged the family court order of February 20 refusing to waive the cooling-off period. Under the Hindu Marriage Act, a couple has to undergo six-month cooling-off period before divorce is granted.

The IPL T20 cricket tournament is scheduled to start from March 22. Chahal is part of the Punjab Kings team. Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent.

The high court took note of the fact that Chahal and Verma were living apart for more than two and a half years, and there was compliance with the consent terms arrived at during mediation between the two parties regarding the payment of alimony.

The family court had refused to waive the cooling-off period on the ground that there was only partial compliance with the consent terms which required Chahal to pay ₹4.75 crore to Dhanashree. He had paid ₹2.37 crore, the family court noted. It also cited a report of the marriage counselor which said there was only partial compliance with the mediation efforts.

(With PTI inputs)