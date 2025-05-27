Dhanashree Verma on braving criticism, negativity during divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I have built myself so strong'

Choreographer and content creator Dhanashree Verma has been under public scrutiny ever since her marriage to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal hit rock bottom. The couple finally divorced in March this year, and it must have been a tough ride for her all this while, but she reveals that she has put all her focus into work. Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has opened about her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in a recent interview.

Dhanashree speaks about public scrutiny after divorce

When asked how she has braved all the public judgment, Dhanashree told Bombay Times, "It doesn’t bother me at all! I have surrounded myself with great inner strength, and I am so dedicated that my focus has always been on my work, as I have a lot of responsibilities. I have guarded myself and have built myself so strong that I just focus on my work, which will speak for everything. The negativity and public criticism have never really bothered me since day 1, and it will never bother me ever.”

The 28-year-old choreographer stated that she prefers to ignore the noise that doesn't contribute to her personal growth. She insists that knowing her personal goals both personally and professionally has helped her to filter out the unnecessary and stay away from distractions.

When asked if the public's perception has affected her personally, she said, "I have been working on myself even more now. Even though I have been a very hardworking person, I have now completely changed my lifestyle and am focusing on self-love, inner strength, discipline, exercise, good food, and surrounding myself with people who look up to me. I want to be a part of a journey that inspires people around me."

Dhanashree and Chahal's relationship

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020. However, they separated in 2022. Later, on February 5, they filed a joint petition in family court seeking a divorce by mutual consent. They were finally granted a divorce by the Bombay High Court in March this year.

Dhanashree was recently seen in a special dance number, Ting Ling Sajna, in Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf. Directed by Karan Sharma, the romantic comedy hit the theatres on May 23.