Dhanashree Verma dodges paparazzi's questions about divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, says ‘gaano suno pehle’

ByRiya Sharma
Mar 22, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Dhanashree Verma refused to react to her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal during an interaction with paparazzi. 

On March 20, choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal were granted a divorce by the Bombay High Court. On the same day, Dhanashree released a new song about infidelity in marriage, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine. Later, during an interaction with the paparazzi, she was seen dodging questions about her divorce and urged them to listen to her song instead.

Dhanashree Verma refuses to talk about her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal.
Dhanashree Verma refuses to talk about her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal.

(Also Read: Dhanashree Verma reacts to separation rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal after removing Chahal from her name on Instagram)

Dhanashree refuses to talk about divorce

During the interaction, when asked about the separation, Dhanashree expressed her discomfort by making a small hand gesture and shaking her head in refusal. When a paparazzo asked, “Ma’am, kal ke baare mein aapko kuch bolna hai?” (Ma’am, do you want to say anything about yesterday?), she refused to answer and simply said, “Gana suno pehle” (Listen to the song first)."

Later, when another paparazzo mentioned that her new song reflected her current situation, she appeared visibly emotional and responded with a thumbs-up. The choreographer stunned in an all-black cut-out ensemble which she paired with minimal jewellery and light make-up.

Dhanashree Verma's new song

The theme of Dhanashree's new song sparked curiosity among fans, who couldn’t help but draw connections between the song’s storyline and her personal life. Set in Rajasthan, the music video features Dhanashree alongside Paatal Lok fame Ishwak Singh, portraying a married couple. In one scene, the husband (Ishwak Singh) slaps his wife (Dhanashree) in front of a friend, and in another, he is seen getting intimate with another woman. The song is sung by Jyoti Nooran and composed by Jaani.

Amid the growing speculation, Dhanashree’s lawyer friend took to Instagram Stories to share the video, writing, "Life imitating art... the best yet. So proud of you." Dhanashree then re-shared the post, further fueling speculation.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020. However, according to their petition, they separated in 2022. Later, on February 5, they filed a joint petition in family court seeking a divorce by mutual consent. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked dating rumours with RJ Mahvash after the duo were spotted cheering for Team India in Dubai during a Champions Trophy match.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
