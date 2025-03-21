Yuzvendra Chahal's 'be your own sugar daddy’ to Rhea's 'smash the patriarchy': 8 celebs who turned heads in slogan tees

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is grabbing attention with his T-shirt that read, "Be your own sugar daddy," as he arrived at the Bombay High Court for his divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma. However, this is not the first time a celebrity has grabbed attention for wearing a statement slogan tee. From supporting causes to simply adding a touch of humour, statement T-shirts have long been a favourite way for stars to express themselves. (Also read: Virat Kohli’s stunning Rolex watch features 18-carat gold; its staggering price tag in crores will blow your mind ) Just like Yuzvendra Chahal here are all the other celebs who made statements with their slogan T-shirts.

1. Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea wore a T-shirt with the slogan "Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you" while appearing in court.(Pinterest)

In 2020, Rhea Chakraborty turned heads when she arrived for a court hearing wearing a white T-shirt with a bold feminist slogan that read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." At the time, she was at the centre of a media frenzy following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her choice of attire became an instant talking point, sparking debates on gender dynamics, media trials, and systemic sexism.

2. Juhi Chawla

In 2021, Juhi Chawla made headlines when she wore a T-shirt with the slogan "Show me the data," referencing her stance against the rollout of 5G technology in India. The actor had filed a lawsuit raising concerns about the potential health hazards of 5G radiation, and her outfit subtly reinforced her demand for transparency and scientific proof.

3. Karan Johar

Karan Johar wearing a quirky 'nepo baby' t shirt. (Instagram)

In January 2025, Karan Johar grabbed attention by wearing a "Nepo Baby" T-shirt during a dinner outing with Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora. The filmmaker, often criticised for promoting nepotism in Bollywood, seemed to embrace the label with irony, sparking fresh debate online.

4. Rihanna

Rihanna is known for making bold fashion statements, and her slogan T-shirts are no exception. In 2024, she wore a T-shirt that read, "I'm Retired. This is as dressed up as I get", playfully addressing fans eager for new music. Another time, she sported a "Think while it's still legal" tee, making a powerful statement on free speech and censorship.

5. Aamir Khan

The Dangal star Aamir Khan was spotted in 2015 in a red T-shirt that read "Release Gogo", featuring a cartoon avatar of the iconic Andaz Apna Apna character, Crime Master Gogo. The shirt also humorously stated, "In jail since 1994 for crimes against Paplu Taplu." This quirky fashion choice delighted fans, reviving nostalgia for the cult classic comedy.

6. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made a powerful statement in "We Should All Be Feminists," t shirt.(Pinterest)

In 2017, Anushka Sharma made a bold statement by wearing a "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's iconic essay. Her choice reflected her support for gender equality while effortlessly blending activism with fashion.

7. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid wearing 'lol ur not Zyan Malik' t shirt.(Pinterest)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid once stepped out wearing a T-shirt that read: "Lol ur not Zayn Malik." At the time, she was dating the former One Direction singer, and the cheeky slogan immediately became a fan favourite. The statement tee playfully acknowledged her relationship with Zayn, sending social media into a frenzy.

8. Melania Trump

Melania Trump made headlines in 2018 when she wore her controversial “I don't care” jacket.

Former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump sparked controversy in 2018 when she wore a jacket with the slogan "I Really Don’t Care, Do U?" while visiting a migrant children’s shelter. The statement was widely criticized, with many questioning its intent and timing, making it one of the most debated fashion choices in recent history.