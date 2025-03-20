Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli’s stunning Rolex watch features 18-carat gold; its staggering price tag in crores will blow your mind

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 20, 2025 03:48 PM IST

Virat Kohli's latest 18-karat gold Rolex is the ultimate luxury flex, adding a whole new level of style and sophistication to his already iconic look. 

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, is a true horology enthusiast. Whether he is dominating on the pitch or enjoying a casual day out, his love for luxury watches remains constant. He often sports exclusive, high-end timepieces that are nothing short of a collector's dream.

Virat Kohli rocks a stylish Rolex watch during recent airport appearance. (Instagram/@theindianhorology)
Virat Kohli rocks a stylish Rolex watch during recent airport appearance. (Instagram/@theindianhorology)

Kohli's latest appearance was no exception. As he arrived in Kolkata for IPL 2025, rocking his RCB jersey, eagle-eyed fashion lovers couldn't help but notice the stunning Rolex on his wrist. Curious about its price? Let's find out. (Also read: Hardik Pandya flaunts his 2.59 crore Richard Mille watch during India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match )

Virat Kohli flaunts stunning gold Rolex watch

Kohli's stunning watch is from the luxury brand Rolex Daytona collection. It's not just any watch, this one's got literal gold. Featuring an 18K yellow gold case paired with a black ceramic bezel insert, it creates a bold contrast that's impossible to miss.

The dial showcases the iconic 'Paul Newman' style counters, powered by the calibre 4132 movements, a more refined version of the classic Daytona's 4131. This adds a 24-hour totalizer, blending functionality with a touch of elegance. Built to last, it includes a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a screw-down crown with triple waterproof protection, and a sleek black-and-white dial with luminous markers. The Oyster bracelet, made from solid 18K gold, ensures a secure, stylish fit.

How much his watch costs

According to the Chrono24 website, Kohli's gold Rolex Daytona comes with a staggering price tag of 2.49 crore.

Celebs who own Rolex

Rolex is a celebrity favourite, with stars often spotted flaunting these luxury timepieces. Nita Ambani wears an 18-carat white gold Rolex Day-Date ( 1.05 crore), while Dhanush sports a white Rolex Day-Date ( 1.35 crore). Shah Rukh Khan owns the Rolex Oyster Perpetual ‘Celebration,’ and David Beckham prefers the Sky-Dweller.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On