Virat Kohli’s stunning Rolex watch features 18-carat gold; its staggering price tag in crores will blow your mind

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, is a true horology enthusiast. Whether he is dominating on the pitch or enjoying a casual day out, his love for luxury watches remains constant. He often sports exclusive, high-end timepieces that are nothing short of a collector's dream. Virat Kohli rocks a stylish Rolex watch during recent airport appearance. (Instagram/@theindianhorology)

Kohli's latest appearance was no exception. As he arrived in Kolkata for IPL 2025, rocking his RCB jersey, eagle-eyed fashion lovers couldn't help but notice the stunning Rolex on his wrist. Curious about its price? Let's find out. (Also read: Hardik Pandya flaunts his ₹2.59 crore Richard Mille watch during India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match )

Virat Kohli flaunts stunning gold Rolex watch

Kohli's stunning watch is from the luxury brand Rolex Daytona collection. It's not just any watch, this one's got literal gold. Featuring an 18K yellow gold case paired with a black ceramic bezel insert, it creates a bold contrast that's impossible to miss.

The dial showcases the iconic 'Paul Newman' style counters, powered by the calibre 4132 movements, a more refined version of the classic Daytona's 4131. This adds a 24-hour totalizer, blending functionality with a touch of elegance. Built to last, it includes a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a screw-down crown with triple waterproof protection, and a sleek black-and-white dial with luminous markers. The Oyster bracelet, made from solid 18K gold, ensures a secure, stylish fit.

How much his watch costs

According to the Chrono24 website, Kohli's gold Rolex Daytona comes with a staggering price tag of ₹2.49 crore.

Celebs who own Rolex

Rolex is a celebrity favourite, with stars often spotted flaunting these luxury timepieces. Nita Ambani wears an 18-carat white gold Rolex Day-Date ( ₹1.05 crore), while Dhanush sports a white Rolex Day-Date ( ₹1.35 crore). Shah Rukh Khan owns the Rolex Oyster Perpetual ‘Celebration,’ and David Beckham prefers the Sky-Dweller.