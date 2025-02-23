Hardik Pandya flaunts his 2.59 crore Richard Mille watch during India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match

During the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Hardik Pandya drew attention not only for his on-field performance but also for his exquisite timepiece. A true horology enthusiast, Pandya is often spotted sporting some of the most exquisite watches, and this match was no exception. Richard Mille timepiece worn by Hardik Pandya valued at $300,000. (Twitter)

Flaunting a stunning Richard Mille masterpiece, he left watch collectors swooning. Let's take a closer look at his luxurious timepiece and uncover its jaw-dropping price. (Also read: Hardik Pandya's watch features diamonds, red sapphire, yellow gold and costs more than ₹2 crore: Check brand and model )

Hardik Pandya's sports stylish Richard Mille watch

Hardik Pandya's limited-edition timepiece, with only 50 pieces available worldwide, is a marvel of horological engineering. Designed for durability and high performance, the watch features a white quartz case with a blue elastic band, a fixed white quartz bezel, and a black dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. It boasts luminescent hands and markers, ensuring readability in low light.

Powered by the Richard Mille Calibre CRMA7 automatic movement, it offers a 50-hour power reserve. Additional highlights include a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a screw-down crown, a transparent case back, and a distinctive tonneau case shape. Blending cutting-edge technology with avant-garde aesthetics, this masterpiece perfectly complements Pandya's elite taste.

What is the price of his watch

According to Instagram page The Indian Horology, Hardik Pandya's Richard Mille watch has a retail price of $120,500 ( ₹1.04 crore), while its market price soars to $300,000 ( ₹2.59 crore), reflecting its exclusivity.

Other stars who wore Richard Mille

Sporting legends like Rafael Nadal, Virat Kohli, and Cristiano Ronaldo have embraced the brand's designs, while Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Pharrell Williams have also been seen flaunting these exquisite watches. Even F1 drivers like Charles Leclerc and past champions like Felipe Massa have made Richard Mille their go-to statement piece.