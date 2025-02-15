Menu Explore
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
Hardik Pandya's watch features diamonds, red sapphire, yellow gold and costs more than 2 crore: Check brand and model

BySanya Panwar
Feb 15, 2025 01:40 PM IST

The dial of Hardik Pandya's watch is beautifully paved with diamonds, adding to the watch's luxurious appeal. The red sapphire bezel adds a pop of colour.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya was recently spotted at the airport in a casual white, black and grey look that he elevated with his studding luxurious watch – a Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave with a red sapphire bezel. The men's watch from the Swiss brand features a 40mm 18kt yellow gold case, while the dial features intricate diamonds. Also read | Neeraj Chopra’s watch from wedding with Himani Mor is a breath of fresh air and also affordable; check price and brand

Hardik Pandya was spotted at airport wearing Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave with Red Sapphire Bezel men’s watch. (File Photo and Jomashop.com)
Hardik Pandya was spotted at airport wearing Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave with Red Sapphire Bezel men’s watch. (File Photo and Jomashop.com)

Hardik Pandya sports stunning Rolex watch

According to The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, Hardik Pandya's watch has a market price of $280,000, which is approximately $2,43,05,000 or 2.43 crore (Please note that prices may vary depending on the retailer, location, and availability). The watch is perfect for those who appreciate luxury with its diamond pave dial with gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers.

Take a look:

More details

The dial features 8 baguette-cut diamonds and 2 baguette-cut sapphires at 6 and 9 o'clock. Key features include a red sapphire bezel, which gives the luxury watch a pop of colour and sophistication. The case is made from 18kt yellow gold, ensuring elegance. The watch also features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, protecting the dial from damage, and comes with a President bracelet, made from precious metals.

Abhishek Sharma also wore a Rolex in new pics

Another cricketer, Abhishek Sharma, was recently spotted wearing a Rolex watch. According to a recent post by The Indian Horology, he wore a Rolex GMT Master II Batman worth around 13 lakh.

Take a look:

The stainless steel model features a black dial and a two-colour bezel in blue and black, which make it a standout in the Rolex lineup. The GMT function makes it a great choice for travellers and those who need to track multiple time zones.

