Hardik Pandya's watch features diamonds, red sapphire, yellow gold and costs more than 2 crore: Check brand and model

Cricketer Hardik Pandya was recently spotted at the airport in a casual white, black and grey look that he elevated with his studding luxurious watch – a Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave with a red sapphire bezel. The men's watch from the Swiss brand features a 40mm 18kt yellow gold case, while the dial features intricate diamonds. Also read | Neeraj Chopra’s watch from wedding with Himani Mor is a breath of fresh air and also affordable; check price and brand Hardik Pandya was spotted at airport wearing Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave with Red Sapphire Bezel men’s watch. (File Photo and Jomashop.com)

Hardik Pandya sports stunning Rolex watch

According to The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, Hardik Pandya's watch has a market price of $280,000, which is approximately ₹ $2,43,05,000 or ₹2.43 crore (Please note that prices may vary depending on the retailer, location, and availability). The watch is perfect for those who appreciate luxury with its diamond pave dial with gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers.

Take a look:

More details

The dial features 8 baguette-cut diamonds and 2 baguette-cut sapphires at 6 and 9 o'clock. Key features include a red sapphire bezel, which gives the luxury watch a pop of colour and sophistication. The case is made from 18kt yellow gold, ensuring elegance. The watch also features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, protecting the dial from damage, and comes with a President bracelet, made from precious metals.

Abhishek Sharma also wore a Rolex in new pics

Another cricketer, Abhishek Sharma, was recently spotted wearing a Rolex watch. According to a recent post by The Indian Horology, he wore a Rolex GMT Master II Batman worth around ₹13 lakh.

Take a look:

The stainless steel model features a black dial and a two-colour bezel in blue and black, which make it a standout in the Rolex lineup. The GMT function makes it a great choice for travellers and those who need to track multiple time zones.