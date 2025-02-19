Olivier Giroud's home burglarised in LA, loses USD 500,000 worth of jewellery and 10 luxury watches

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud faced some unwanted circumstances at his LA home earlier this month. The Frenchman shited hs base to LA after making a big move to Los Angeles FC. The 38-year-old became the target of burglary earlier this month in which about $500,000 of jewellery was allegedly stolen from his LA home. LAFC forward Olivier Giroud in action.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

According to a report on ESPN, Giroud and his family were not at their residence when burglars broke in at his property by smashing a window and stole jewellery and other items, which included 10 luxury watches.

Giroud's wife reported a break-in on February 5 after she discovered a shattered window on the property.

The Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ it continues investigating the matter, but no arrests have been made.

According to AP, LAFC spokesperson Seth Burton declined to comment on behalf of Giroud and the organization beyond confirming the burglary report.

Star National Football League quarterback Joe Burrow, of the Cincinnati Bengals, National Basketball Association guard Ty Jerome of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Antonio Hamilton are among others US sports standouts who have suffered recent burglaries, with some break-ins matching times they were playing in games on national television.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan striker Giroud, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, joined LAFC last year.

Meanwhile, Giroud had an underwhelming last season for LAFC as he netted zero goals and three assists in 10 matches (seven starts). However, LAFC went on to win the US Open Cup title despite the Frenchman's not being at his best.

Giroud is best known for his six prolific seasons at Arsenal from 2012-18, followed by three years apiece at Chelsea and Milan. He has scored 285 goals in 716 matches during his club career while winning a wealth of trophies, including a Champions League triumph with Chelsea three years ago.

The top goal-scoring scorer in French football history will look to take over the goal-scoring charts in the MLS next season.