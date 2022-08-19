Dhanashree Verma reacts to separation rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal after removing Chahal from her name on Instagram

Youtuber-choreographer Dhanashree Verma issued a new statement on Instagram and denied separation rumours of her relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. This is the first time she has commented about it ever since she created a storm on the internet for dropping her surname ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram profile. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela responds to Rishabh Pant's 'peecha chhor de' jibe)

She took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” Her statement comes after the cricketer shared the same on his Instagram handle.

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Stories.

After Dhanashree changed her name on Instagram, fans were quick to speculate a possible rift between the two. What added more to the fire was Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent story which mentioned him starting a ‘new life.’ The speculations also kickstarted a meme-fest on Twitter.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot in December 2020. The couple is often spotted in each other’s social media posts. She also accompanies him during his cricket matches. Talking about how the couple met and sparks flew instantly, Dhanashree told Hindustan Times in 2020, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect.”

“Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I’ve been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment,” she added about the star spinner.

