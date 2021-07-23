Yuzvendra Chahal gets romantic birthday wish from wife Dhanashree Verma: 'You have a big heart'

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has got a special birthday wish from his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma. She took to Instagram on Friday to share two pictures with him and a long note.

In her message for Chahal, Dhanashree mentioned his big heart and how she is proud of all he does. "When you talk about being humble, being kind, helpful, being polite, selfless and to carry those qualities along with some serious skills then that’s Mr Yuzvendra Chahal. You have no airs about your status and that’s not easy to achieve at this level. What you do for the people and for the country is unbeatable," she wrote.





"You have a big heart. I have grown and learnt a lot from you… I’m always extremely proud of you @yuzi_chahal23 Happy birthday," she added. In the first photo, Dhanashree and Chahal are seen posing for the camera. She is wearing a blue top and he is wearing a green T-shirt. They are also holding hands in the photos. In the second one, they appear to be in a dance pose.

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December last year, in Gurugram. Talking about how they met each other, Dhanashree earlier told Hindustan Times, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect.”

“Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I’ve been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment," she had added.