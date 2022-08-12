Urvashi Rautela responds to Rishabh Pant's 'peecha chhor de' jibe, says 'chotu bhaiya should play bat ball'

Urvashi Rautela has responded to cricketer Rishabh Pant's jibe at her and called him ‘chotu bhaiya’. After she claimed that a certain ‘RP’ waited hours for her in a hotel lobby, Rishabh said that people lie in interview for the sake of popularity. Though he did not name anyone, internet users speculate it is about Urvashi. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela claims ‘RP’ waited ten hours for her in hotel lobby, Rishabh Pant says ‘mera picha chhoro behen’)

In a clear response to Rishabh Pant's Instagram post, Urvashi wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hastags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don't take advantage of a silent girl.

A glimpse of Urvashi Rautela's post.

Earlier, Rishabh had posted a note on Instagram Stories, which many felt was a message for Urvashi. The cricketer, however, did not name the actor. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” read the note. He then added hashtags--Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There's a limit to lies too). Rishabh deleted the post later.

In a recent interview, Urvashi had recalled one of her Delhi shoot schedules and claimed someone waited all night to meet her. She said, “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

Urvashi and Rishabh have earlier been linked after she claimed that she was dating the cricketer. He had denied and even blocked her on social media.

Recently seen in the film The Legend, Urvashi will now be seen in a Michele Morrone and Tomasz Mandes-starrer. She also has a role opposite Randeep Hooda in Inspector Avinash, Black Rose and the Hindi remake of the superhit Thiruttu Payale 2.

